Join Pacific Beach Coalition for California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 18 at one of 35 sites.
To target littered streets or another place instead of joining a coalition, work can be logged on the group’s “Clean Swell” app with PBC as your group name. That will be added to the total numbers for Coastal Cleanup Day.
Many have already signed up to clean, restore habitat or garden at needy locations in Pacifica such as Roberts Road, Manor Shopping Center, the streets of West Sharp Park, Palmetto Avenue, Adobe Drive, the community center and Vallemar.
Bring gloves and buckets, if possible, for clean-up or habitat restoration. Masks are required.
Coastal Cleanup Day work will run from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 18. For Montara State Beach, meet at the north end of the parking lot at the former La Costanera restaurant location. For Sharp Park Beach, meet at the corner of Beach Boulevard and Clarendon Drive at the start of the levee. For Linda Mar State Beach, meet at the southern end of the main parking lot north of Taco Bell. For Esplanade Beach, meet at the top of the stairs on Esplanade Avenue next to OceanAire Apartments. Park on Esplanade Avenue. For Mussel Rock, meet at the car park. For Linda Mar and Crespi Drive habitat restoration, meet at the east side of Highway 1 at the community center parking lot. Bring a shovel or gardening gloves. For Pillar Point, meet next to the harbormaster’s office at 1 Johnson Pier.
Monthly beach cleanups and habitat restoration are also going on at Rockaway Beach and San Pedro Creek. September’s is from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday. Meet at the southwest corner of the north beach parking lot for Rockaway Beach. Meet at the end of San Pedro Terrace Road by the trail head at 751 San Pedro Terrace for San Pedro Creek.
A beach cleanup is planned for Mussel Rock in Daly City from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 25. Meet at the Mussel Rock car park at the lower coastal end of Westline Drive.
For more information, go to pacificbeachcoalition.org.
— from staff reports
