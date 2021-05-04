Richard Deschler, a deputy with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, was on the scene for two ocean search-and-rescue operations in January. In the span of a week that month, two people were swept out to sea by large surf at Pescadero State Beach. Only one person was recovered.
A few days later, an 8-year-old boy was pulled out to sea from Cowell Ranch State Beach. During the responses, Deschler stood on the beach piloting a drone, searching for any signs of life.
“I thought, even if I see them, there’s not much I can do until a boat or helicopter gets out there,” Deschler recalled. “I thought if our drones are able to give them lifejackets, it at least gives someone a chance to get rescued out there.”
Those sad days prompted Deschler to figure out how to get the most practical use out of the drones when someone needs immediate help in the water.
Last year, with the pandemic limiting recreation options around the Bay Area, the Coastside had more beachgoers than usual. The number of water rescues along the coast doubled over the last two years in comparison with previous years, the Sheriff’s Office said. The influx of visitors in the summer and large ocean swells in the winter had emergency services responding to a slew of incidents and water rescues from Pacifica to Pescadero.
After a busy year for emergency services responding to water rescues and drownings on the Coastside, Deschler helped develop a new water-rescue strategy for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. In a video shared on the Sheriff’s Office social media channels, Deschler and another deputy tested two drones that dropped inflated lifejackets to the San Mateo County Harbor Patrol just off the beach at Miramar. Deschler said the training was important to figure out how to fly the drones in strong winds with the lifejacket attached and find the right height from which to drop it accurately.
The training followed some internet sleuthing. In January, Deschler looked on Amazon and found a “payload attachment” that would allow the drones to carry and drop lifejackets with the push of a button. He also had to find a Coast Guard-approved lifejacket that was light enough to be carried.
The Sheriff’s Office owns seven DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual drones, and Deschler said there will be at least one on the Coastside per shift. Each drone retails for about $3,350 and has heat-sensing imaging and a spotlight, so deputies can use it at night.
In addition to deploying the lifejacket, deputies can also speak to the person in the water with the drone’s one-way communication system. Because of Federal Aviation Administration policies, deputies must keep the drones within line of sight. Deschler estimated the drones could go about a mile out to sea during operations. The drones are part of an ongoing water safety campaign with the San Mateo County Harbor District and Cal Fire. The agencies plan to promote more public service announcements focusing on ocean awareness and education. While the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t used the lifejackets for a real emergency yet, Deschler said the drones had been very helpful in search-and-rescue operations, during cliff rescues at Devil’s Slide.
“From being there and seeing it live, we just want to give people a chance,” Deschler said of the lifejacket strategy. “Hopefully it gives us more time to get out there and get them out of the water.”
