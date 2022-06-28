The Pacifica Planning Commission is not finished reviewing the Sharp Park Specific Plan.
The plan, with chapters that cover land use and building on the streetscape for Palmetto Avenue, envisions a vibrant downtown with a coastal flair and historic area. The guiding principles are more intense land use, mobility, and preserving coastal views. It addresses coastal resilience and recreation, said Alison Moore of city consultant Dyett and Bhatia at the June 20 meeting of the Planning Commission, which was continued through Thursday night.
In two meetings last week, the commissioners heard public comments and made substantial changes to the planning document. They continued the hearing to their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on July 18 in an attempt to finish the process of reviewing and revising the chapters.
Changes have been wide-ranging. Richard Harris, president of the San Francisco Golf Alliance, said there was an error in Chapter 1, where the architect Alister MacKenzie was not named as the one who created the Sharp Park Golf Course. It was incorrectly named as John McLaren. Harris said the golf course was never used as an internment camp as the plan states. The commissioners made those changes to the document.
Remi Tan said he was concerned because the plan is not being considered with the housing element and therefore will need to be updated.
“Height limits need to be raised along main streets,” he said.
Cindy Abbott said the plan has not provided visual simulations and height alternatives.
“Sharp Park is designated as a historic area,” she said. “This ignores neighborhood character.”
Suzanne Drake spoke in favor of the plan.
“It is time to pull the trigger on this. We have had lots of meetings,” she said.
Cliff Lawrence said the city’s local coastal program has not been certified by the California Coastal Commission so the plan was a moot point. Acting Planning Director Christian Murdock said he is in the middle of the staff communication portion that occurs before a Coastal Commission hearing to work out details. The controversy is that the Coastal Commission wants the plan to reflect 100-year coastal hazards, while the city is looking at planning for only 20-year events.
“It is a very involved process to have this heard. Staff cannot approve it. We have been working through a very difficult process. We have been meaning to file the documents but it hasn’t happened yet,” Murdock said.
Murdock said any 55-foot buildings that may be built along Palmetto Avenue and Francisco Boulevard will require an engineering review. The commissioners agreed that taller buildings are more financially feasible than lower buildings.
The commissioners added Skyline College Library, the renovated Civic Center facility and Pacifica Beach Park to the plan. In Chapter 3, they added that Palmetto Avenue should have both commercial and housing opportunities.
The discussion about Eureka Square led to their preference of commercial ground floor uses with about 200 housing units above.
“This is a large site and it has potential for the housing element,” Murdock said.
In the land use chapter, Commission Chair Lauren Berman asked for more explanation about what constitutes “community serving” and “neighborhood serving.” Murdock said that flexibility in the zoning documents will be key.
