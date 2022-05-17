By Jane Northrop
Staff writer
T
he Pacifica City Council unanimously approved a sewer rate increase — 3.5 percent each year over the next five years — during its May 9 meeting. Council made the move to cover wastewater operations, maintenance, capital projects, consumer price index increases and debt service, said Director of Public Works Lisa Petersen.
Improvements will include increasing the amount available for repairs to address stormwater entering the sewer collection system. It will also go toward replacing equipment and to augment the wastewater engineering staff by reclassifying one position to a higher level manager position and adding one position, Petersen said.
The total cost of the proposed wastewater capital improvement program over a 10-year period will be about $120 million, Petersen said. Staff believes the increases to the CIP are necessary to address the deterioration of the wastewater infrastructure in both the collections system and the plant, Petersen said. Engineering augmentation would be necessary to deliver this larger CIP due to the increased engineering workload, Petersen said.
For fiscal year 2021-22, $14 million has been budgeted to ensure smooth operations of the plant and collections systems, Petersen said.
Staff proposed changes to the city’s adopted five-year wastewater capital improvement program that include $6.9 million for collection system repairs to address the infiltration and inflow at the Linda Mar/Rockaway Pump Stations, a $300,000 increase in fiscal year 2022-23 for the Sharp Park Pump Station, a $1 million increase in fiscal year 2022-23, and a force main condition assessment for $75,000. They will also relocate the sewer mainline at the San Francisco RV Park for a $1.2 million increase, Petersen said.
The proposed five-year capital improvement program starting in 2023-24 will increase the work by $25 million, $15 million for upgrades to the collection system and plant and $10 million for protecting the sewer infrastructure in Sharp Park, said Petersen.
The capacity fee for a new single-family home will be $12,391 and $7,836 for an accessory dwelling unit, Petersen said.
The fiscal impact for fiscal year 2022-23 will be a revenue generation of $18.2 million or a 4 percent increase from the prior year for sewer funds, based on this 3.5 percent rate payer increase plus an additional half-percent increase to revenues that are projected to be paid through new development, Peterson said The new rates will provide the wastewater program with a total of $98.7 million over five years to address capital replacement and increased costs, Petersen said.
In all, 154 residents protested the increase, but that was not close to the majority of 6,415 needed to overturn the new rates, said City Clerk Sarah Coffey.
Victor Carmichael said the sewer rate increase made sense but for the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project.
“I am opposing the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project to replace the seawall,” he said. “This $10 million is a down payment on the seawall. Let’s not commit funds so soon.”
Lori Goldberg also opposed money going toward a seawall.
“How long are we going to be paying for all this?” she asked. “This is a burden to homeowners. This is not fair.”
Petersen said City Council was looking at the big picture of what will be needed next for the Beach Boulevard Resiliency Project and all steps will come back to City Council for approval.
City Councilman Tygarjas Bigstyck said the money for that project is not firmly etched in stone.
“We could move the infrastructure to make sure we are safe, then we can have another discussion,” he said.
Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer spoke in favor of the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project.
“We don’t have the land to move the infrastructure. It could cost more than $40 million. The seawall and beach nourishment is intense. My vote is what is being proposed tonight,” she said.
