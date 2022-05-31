Pacifica’s public high schools said goodbye to its most experienced students on May 25 in separate graduation ceremonies at Oceana and Terra Nova high schools.
“It was so exciting to return to our traditional evening graduation,” said April Holland, principal of Oceana High School, where 132 seniors graduated. “Our seniors looked resplendent sitting together in their caps and gowns surrounded by cheering family, friends and staff.”
It was a similar scene at Terra Nova High School.
“The Class of 2022 reignited the Terra Nova spirit on our campus, in our classrooms, on the field, court, in the pool and on the stage,” said Principal Megan Carey. “They will forever be remembered for their resiliency, leadership and for being a good-natured group of future leaders. True scholars and champions.”
Look for the Pacifica Tribune’s special graduation section celebrating all the Coastside graduates. It will be inserted in the June 8 edition of the Tribune.
