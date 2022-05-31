Terra Nova High School graduates are all smiles

Terra Nova High School graduates are all smiles as they move on to new adventures. Both of Pacifica’s public high schools held ceremonies on May 25.

Please see a special section celebrating graduation events in the June 8 Tribune.

 Adam Pardee

Pacifica’s public high schools said goodbye to its most experienced students on May 25 in separate graduation ceremonies at Oceana and Terra Nova high schools.

“It was so exciting to return to our traditional evening graduation,” said April Holland, principal of Oceana High School, where 132 seniors graduated. “Our seniors looked resplendent sitting together in their caps and gowns surrounded by cheering family, friends and staff.”

It was a similar scene at Terra Nova High School.

“The Class of 2022 reignited the Terra Nova spirit on our campus, in our classrooms, on the field, court, in the pool and on the stage,” said Principal Megan Carey. “They will forever be remembered for their resiliency, leadership and for being a good-natured group of future leaders. True scholars and champions.”

Look for the Pacifica Tribune’s special graduation section celebrating all the Coastside graduates. It will be inserted in the June 8 edition of the Tribune.

Tags

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Council awards contract for ‘Vision 2025’ economic planning

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council unanimously awarded a contract to Kosmont Companies to conduct an economic opportunities report as part of the Vision 2025 and Beyond Strategic Financial Sustainability Study. It approved spending $91,900 on that contract at the April 25 City Council meeting.

breaking

Social media post indicates Boys and Girls Club deal

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

The organization that runs Pacifica's Boys and Girls Club locations has decided to avoid a merger with another peninsula entity and continue under its own charter, according to a message briefly posted on social media.

Parents ask council for help with club’s fate

Parents ask council for help with club’s fate

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Parents from the Boys and Girls Club in Pacifica asked City Council for a study session to discuss the future of the clubs after learning they may be closed in the fall if a merger with Peninsula Boys and Girls Club continues.

Planners recommend extending growth controls

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica Planning Commission recommended on April 18 that City Council extend the city’s growth control management ordinance for five years. The ordinance, which affects property in agricultural and the Hillside Preservation districts, is due to expire on June 30.

City’s structural deficit will affect array of services

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 1

The city of Pacifica faces a structural deficit of $2.1 million in fiscal year 2023-24 that will grow to $2.2 million the following year and reach $3 million by the fiscal year 2029-30, said Yulia Carter, chief financial sustainability officer. That prompted a dire warning from elected offic…

Recommended for you