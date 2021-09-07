Entering again

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, seniors begin to venture inside the Pacifica Community Center. Adam Pardee / Tribune

 Adam Pardee

The closing of senior services at the Pacifica Community Center due to COVID-19 kept many seniors away from their much-loved activities and classes. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 1, seniors are back.

The ceremony included brief remarks from Parks, Beaches and Recreation Director Mike Perez, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse and Mayor Sue Beckmeyer followed by a ribbon-cutting by members of the Seniors in Action Council. The Seniors in Action Council members in attendance for the ribbon cutting were Eileen Underwood, Horace Hinshaw and Carol Kirby.

“It was really great to see folks back in the center, connecting with each other and enjoying themselves — something we have all missed over the last 18 months,” Perez wrote in an email to the Tribune. “I also enjoyed watching our team interact with the seniors. Staff has been eagerly anticipating the day when we could welcome participants back and we are looking forward to providing as many opportunities for them as possible.”

Acting Senior Services Supervisor Beth Phipps said the past 18 months have been hard on the seniors.

Socializing once more

Seniors have a gathering inside the Senior Center at the Pacifica Community Center after the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate it's reopening. Adam Pardee / Tribune

“Many felt isolated and cut off from others,” she wrote in an email to the Tribune. “They have been looking forward to being able to come in for in person classes, however the most exciting part of the reopening for the seniors as well as staff is just having the opportunity to socialize again face to face. Unfortunately, due to the current Delta variant, masks are still required at all times except when eating inside the building.”

Phipps is starting the group’s Seniors in Action membership drive on Monday. It ends Sept. 24.

A group lunch will be incorporated into the current grab-and-go lunch program. Seniors may take their meals into the auditorium or home.

The center will be open Monday through Friday for seniors to come and enjoy various activities as well as simply be together.

“It is very exciting to be able to finally welcome the vibrant group of Pacificans back to the center after such a long time apart,” Phipps wrote. 

PG&E looks underground for safety improvements

  • By Emily Surgent
  • 0

Pacific Gas & Electric has launched a major new initiative to move 10,000 miles of California power lines underground in "high fire threat districts" in order to fortify its system and help prevent wildfires.

Art project celebrates 20 years of Friendship at Frontierland Park
featured

Art project celebrates 20 years of Friendship at Frontierland Park

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Participants at Pacifica child care sites Ocean Shore and Sunset Ridge as well as Adventure Camp created new wooden tiles for the back fence at Friendship Playground. The playground at Frontierland Park has a 20th anniversary this year.

As vaccine rates stall, county taps local partners

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

On April 6, at the peak of demand, nearly 14,000 San Mateo County residents got a shot in the arm to protect them against the worst effects of COVID-19. But today, as cases start to pick up to an average of 41 per day with a dozen people currently hospitalized, vaccinations have stalled. Few…

City modifies ADU parking regulations

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The city of Pacifica has modified its regulations for permitting accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units. The changes meet terms of an agreement relating to parking reached with the California Coastal Commission during a Planning Commission hearing July 19.

A more beautiful Rockaway
featured

A more beautiful Rockaway

  • 0

Rockaway Beach neighbors met for their first "beautification of the neighborhood" on July 17. Neighbors worked hard to plant new greenery and pull weeds by the creek. A big new sign was made by Billy Tognozzi to identify the neighborhood. Neighbors plan to join together more often to make Ro…

Saturday fire damages home on Ortega Court

  • 0

North County Fire Authority firefighters responded to a fire at 12 Ortega Court in Pacifica on Saturday evening. The structure fire, reported at 5:51 p.m., left eight residents displaced, but no one was injured.

