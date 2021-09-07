The closing of senior services at the Pacifica Community Center due to COVID-19 kept many seniors away from their much-loved activities and classes. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 1, seniors are back.
The ceremony included brief remarks from Parks, Beaches and Recreation Director Mike Perez, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse and Mayor Sue Beckmeyer followed by a ribbon-cutting by members of the Seniors in Action Council. The Seniors in Action Council members in attendance for the ribbon cutting were Eileen Underwood, Horace Hinshaw and Carol Kirby.
“It was really great to see folks back in the center, connecting with each other and enjoying themselves — something we have all missed over the last 18 months,” Perez wrote in an email to the Tribune. “I also enjoyed watching our team interact with the seniors. Staff has been eagerly anticipating the day when we could welcome participants back and we are looking forward to providing as many opportunities for them as possible.”
Acting Senior Services Supervisor Beth Phipps said the past 18 months have been hard on the seniors.
“Many felt isolated and cut off from others,” she wrote in an email to the Tribune. “They have been looking forward to being able to come in for in person classes, however the most exciting part of the reopening for the seniors as well as staff is just having the opportunity to socialize again face to face. Unfortunately, due to the current Delta variant, masks are still required at all times except when eating inside the building.”
Phipps is starting the group’s Seniors in Action membership drive on Monday. It ends Sept. 24.
A group lunch will be incorporated into the current grab-and-go lunch program. Seniors may take their meals into the auditorium or home.
The center will be open Monday through Friday for seniors to come and enjoy various activities as well as simply be together.
“It is very exciting to be able to finally welcome the vibrant group of Pacificans back to the center after such a long time apart,” Phipps wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.