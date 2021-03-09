On an average day, 105 homebound individuals age 60 and older living in Pacifica receive at their doorsteps a scratch-cooked meal through the city of Pacifica’s Meals on Wheels program. The program operates out of the Pacifica Community Center.
The ready-to-eat meals are prepared at the Community Center’s kitchen and delivered to each registered senior citizen by a volunteer Monday through Friday around the noon hour. Eligible participants are frail and homebound seniors and disabled adults unable to shop or prepare their own meals.
Overseeing the meal program is Stephanie Coy, who is relatively new to Pacifica Senior Services, having assumed her Community Services Coordinator position last September. She comes to Pacifica with a background of working in community-based organizations providing legal advocacy, wellness coaching and a variety of human services.
“I have worked with people of all ages and different backgrounds,” she said. “Having taken on this position, I am very enthusiastic to focus on seniors and learn how to best serve them.” Coy graduated from St. Mary’s College with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. In college, she focused on women and gender studies.
“I am really happy to be working with our seniors, and the volunteers who help make the Meals on Wheels program so successful,” said Coy, who moved to Pacifica because she wanted to raise her family here. “I have two small boys and I was constantly thinking about where I want them to grow up. My husband was born and raised here and he shares his experiences with me.
“I noticed that Pacifica is a community that has a lot of people who care and are willing to be involved,” she said. “I think this is an amazing community to raise my children and for me to be here.”
Coy credits her volunteer drivers for making Meals on Wheels so successful, saying, “We have 35 weekly volunteers and 12 substitute volunteers that step in to cover our seven routes throughout the community as needed.”
“The program delivers a warm lunch Monday through Friday, but we are more than just a meal,” she adds. “As the volunteers are delivering they are also checking in with our seniors to ensure that they are well. They deliver the meal with kindness and a warm greeting, even if we are socially distanced.”
Similarly, the Grab-n-Go program serves about 100 meals daily.
“This program was launched at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, replacing the setup of the daily congregate lunch at the Community Center,” stated Coy. “Seniors drive to the east side of the center’s building where they are handed the lunch of the day through their car window by a staff member.”
A $3 donation is welcomed for Grab-n-Go lunches but is not mandatory to receive the service. Efforts are made to sustain the usual congregate menu.
“Driving the routes, I have really enjoyed learning the different sections of Pacifica,” adds Coy, who maps out each of the seven routes. “To that extent, going on meal deliveries and getting to introduce myself to seniors has been my highlight. I thrive with human connections so I really enjoy getting to know the individuals I serve and for them to know me.
“Hopefully, one day we can greet each other without masks,” she said.
“We will continue to run our virtual and nutrition programs despite the barriers of having the social distance, but I look forward to having our community center to be open to the public and get to see people on a daily basis when it is safe,” said Coy.
Meals on Wheels is partially funded with federal Older American Act funding, the San Mateo County trust account, City of Pacifica support, Pacificans Care sponsorship and generous donations from clients, volunteers and members of the public.
