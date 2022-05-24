The YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund conservation group have entered into an agreement to preserve 928 acres occupied by and surrounding Camp Jones Gulch, which the Y has operated on the property in La Honda for more than 80 years.
The contract between the parties provides a conservation easement for Sempervirens, which will pay $9.625 million for the right to permanently protect and conserve the area. The payment does not confer ownership of the land to Sempervirens, but the contract includes guarantees that no logging or development may take place there in perpetuity.
The YMCA camp occupies approximately 200 acres. The surrounding area includes 39 acres of old growth redwood forest, one of the largest stands in the Santa Cruz Mountains with some trees estimated to be more than 500 years old. An additional 668 acres feature younger redwoods, Douglas fir and other trees. Two creeks also run through the property, which is adjacent to an additional 7,000 acres of open space.
The Y acquired the property in 1934 from Sally M. Black who sold it with the stipulation that it would become a camp for children. The camp, which opened later that year, retains the name of David Jones, a previous owner who constructed a sawmill on the site where the camp dining hall now stands. The camp estimates that more than 1 million youth have attended Jones Gulch over the decades.
For many years Jones Gulch has hosted outdoor education programs and camping trips for students from elementary schools throughout San Mateo County.
Time and heavy use have taken their toll on the camp facilities. For a number of years, the YMCA sought resources to support repairs and infrastructure improvements. There were fears that the organization might sell logging rights to the property to raise funds.
With new income secured, the Y of San Francisco will begin a process of envisioning future plans and improvements at the facility in conjunction with a stewardship plan developed by Sempervirens. As part of the new agreement, Sempervirens will establish a $422,000 fund to support stewardship programs for ecological restoration at the site.
