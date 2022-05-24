The Pacifica Historical Society invites the public to view the progress on Ocean Shore Railroad Car No. 1409 at a “Hobo Lunch” from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, in Vallemar.
The lunch will take place at the rail car’s restoration site next to Guerrero’s Taqueria near the intersection of Reina del Mar and Highway 1.
The event includes a children’s coloring contest with prizes, a silent auction and a lunch of biscuits, baked beans, hot dogs and dessert. The price is $20 per person. Email Kathleen Manning at manningsbk@aol.com or telephone (415) 509-6685 to make reservations. Pay at the door with check or cash.
Car No. 1409 is the last remaining car of the Ocean Shore Railroad that ran from San Francisco through Pacifica down the San Mateo County coast from 1907 to 1920. It was found deteriorating in a Sonoma County backyard and trucked to Pacifica in 2004. The Pacifica Historical Society then started the effort to return Car No. 1409 to its original glory.
After much work and fundraising, the restoration project is nearing its end. A move from Vallemar to its final location near the Pacifica Coastside Museum is anticipated in the coming year. More funding, however, is needed for the last stages of the work and the move.
“We recently found the original gold lettering over the doorway that says #1409,” said Shirlee Gibbs, vice president of the historical society. “It’s very exciting to see and we’ll have that restored too.”
For more information on the history of the railroad, go to oceanshorerailroad.org and the PHS website at pacificahistory.org.
