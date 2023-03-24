Authorities searched for a surfer who was reported missing off Linda Mar Beach on Thursday, but ultimately didn’t find anyone.
First responders were alerted by a bystander on land who said they saw a surfer fall off their board and not resurface shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The call attracted personnel from the North County Fire Authority, Pacifica Police Department, California State Parks and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to the scene. However, after more than an hour of searching no surfer or board was found.
At this writing, it was unclear whether the reporting party might have been mistaken about someone in distress.
