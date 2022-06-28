Sea Scouts

Leaders say that “adventure awaits” anyone who helps to create a Sea Scouts ship on the Coastside. Participants have fun getting on the water in a number of ways.

Photo courtesy Sea Scouts

Sea Scouts is the second oldest branch of the Boys Scouts of America. Founded in 1912, the program set out to promote better citizenship and improve Scouts’ boating skills along with providing outdoor, social and service experiences. Today the program provides a unique opportunity for young men and women ages 14 to 20 to get out on the water and learn about seamanship. 

The Scout units, called ships, are established all across the country, but the closest for Coastside kids is in Foster City. 

Joshua Gilliland, recruiting chair for the Pacific Skyline Council said that there hasn’t been a Sea Scouts ship in Half Moon Bay or Pacifica in decades, and they want to change that. Gilliland and the Scouts are looking for volunteers and interested families to help kickstart a ship on the Coastside. 

While volunteers must go through training and a background check, Gilliland said that anyone able to safely put a kayak in the water is qualified to be a Scout leader. With volunteer help, youth would go on weekend excursions in the water via paddleboards, kayaks, sailboats and more, and plan monthly overnight trips in Northern California and beyond. 

Gilliland said that in the council service area, which includes San Mateo County and the northern part of Santa Clara County, there are  about 30,000 high school students. 

“Every kid in this country has had a really tough time these two and a half years,” he said. “They need a place to go where they belong, and where they can go have positive life experiences, to go have adventures and find a place that’s for them.”

If you or your child is interested in Sea Scouts, reach out to Gilliland at sailwestward@gmail.com. For more information about the Scouts, visit seascout.org. 

“Adventure awaits,” Gilliland said. “We want to find people who want to help others.” 

