Sea Bowl Entertainment Center, a staple of Pacifica for more than 60 years, will close at the end of May. The Coastside’s only bowling alley first opened its lanes in 1959. The building now houses a 32-lane bowling alley with billiards, an arcade and a restaurant. In a letter to league bowlers, Sea Bowl’s owner David Szeto said he and his staff enjoyed hosting so many people over the years.
“We have made the difficult decision to retire and close our family business,” Szeto’s letter read. “It is with mixed emotions that we announce this decision, but we feel that it is time to start a new chapter in our lives. We know this news will come as a disappointment to many of you.”
