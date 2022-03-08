Coastside schools are grappling with how to handle new masking guidance from the state after Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Health announced that beginning March 12 masks would be strongly recommended but not required for staff and students in California schools. Depending on local circumstances, counties and school districts can keep the mask requirement in place or follow the new state guidelines.
San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee announced soon after the change in state policy that, “County schools will continue to do their best to follow California’s public health guidance.” The county statement emphasized the strong recommendation for masking and its effectiveness rather than the removal of the mandate.
Cabrillo Unified Schools Superintendent Sean McPhetridge, in turn, sent a letter to families and staff announcing that CUSD will “join health experts in strongly recommending individuals wear masks indoors even if it is no longer mandated after March 12.” He urged families and staff to “respect decisions of others about masking (or not masking)” when the mandate is lifted.
Cabrillo Unified will continue to provide masks to students and staff and conduct pooled COVID-19 testing on campuses until June.
The Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association said its members “will follow the recommendations of the governing board. Teachers who are in a high risk category will work as individuals with human resources to make accommodations for their private health conditions.”
Robin Inglis-Arkell, a fourth-grade teacher at Hatch Elementary, expressed mixed feelings about the rule change.
“It will be wonderful to see their faces and have a chance for them to sing in class,” she said. But as someone approaching retirement age, she considers herself as being in a higher risk category. “The only alternative to being with unmasked kids would be for me to give up my class so close to the end of the school year.”
Pacifica School District and La Honda-Pescadero Unified Schools have not yet announced whether they will follow the county’s recommendation. Austin Worden, director of communication for the Jefferson Union High School District said the district will discuss the recent change in masking guidance during the upcoming March 15 board meeting.
“Until then,” he said, “JUHSD will continue to require masking in school buildings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.