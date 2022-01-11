Each February, Black History Month provides an opportunity to share important lessons about a past, both dark and joyous, as well as life today for African Americans.
At Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School, the social sciences department will be highlighting one person each day who has made significant and positive contributions to society, said Principal Dan Lyttle.
“What I find wonderful about IBL is that this is being done without any formal curriculum,” Lyttle said. “Our teachers are outstanding professionals who have been doing these activities for many years.”
At Oceana High School, the curriculum, especially in humanities, encourages the exploration of a wide variety of diverse perspectives throughout students’ experiences at Oceana, said Principal April Holland.
“We lead with a social justice focus, not just during Black History Month, but all year long,” she said.
At Terra Nova High School, “The English department believes that exploring the African American experience through literature should be integrated into the curriculum throughout the course of the year as opposed to only focusing on it during Black History Month or on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday,” wrote English teacher Alyssa Jenkins in an email to the Tribune.
“Therefore, we have enriched our curriculum to include literacy and rhetorical works from a broad spectrum of Black writers and artists, including Martin Luther King Jr. Furthermore, we utilize time in class to engage students in dialogue about a range of topics specifically centered around issues that pertain to social justice and Black history,” she wrote.
