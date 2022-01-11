Each February, Black History Month provides an opportunity to share important lessons about a past, both dark and joyous, as well as life today for African Americans.

At Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School, the social sciences department will be highlighting one person each day who has made significant and positive contributions to society, said Principal Dan Lyttle.

“What I find wonderful about IBL is that this is being done without any formal curriculum,” Lyttle said. “Our teachers are outstanding professionals who have been doing these activities for many years.”

At Oceana High School, the curriculum, especially in humanities, encourages the exploration of a wide variety of diverse perspectives throughout students’ experiences at Oceana, said Principal April Holland.

“We lead with a social justice focus, not just during Black History Month, but all year long,” she said.

At Terra Nova High School, “The English department believes that exploring the African American experience through literature should be integrated into the curriculum throughout the course of the year as opposed to only focusing on it during Black History Month or on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday,” wrote English teacher Alyssa Jenkins in an email to the Tribune.

“Therefore, we have enriched our curriculum to include literacy and rhetorical works from a broad spectrum of Black writers and artists, including Martin Luther King Jr. Furthermore, we utilize time in class to engage students in dialogue about a range of topics specifically centered around issues that pertain to social justice and Black history,” she wrote.

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

Two critical travel arteries into the Coastside were closed on Monday morning in the wake of earlier heavy rains. Both Highway 92 and Highway 84 were reported closed to traffic just before 11 a.m.

Rain continued to fall across the area on Monday morning as a string of storm systems made their way into the Bay Area. There was localized flooding and the National Weather Service issued several watches and warnings.

Gardens using less fresh water than others were celebrated by the North Coast County Water District in a contest that proved a little planning can produce a great garden.

Five candidates, including one Coastsider, have declared their intention to seek the congressional seat being vacated by Jackie Speier. The slate of candidates could change before the official filing period for declaration of candidacy in the June 7, 2022 primary, which opens on Feb. 14, 2022.

