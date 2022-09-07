Since the 2014-15 school year, enrollment in California public schools has steadily declined as a result of a drop in overall population, lower birthrates and some families with children leaving the state. Over the past two years enrollments across the state dropped by more than 4 percent.
This trend poses financial challenges to local school districts because the state bases its funding formulas on classroom attendance.
Pacifica schools have generally followed the statewide tendency, but figures from the start of the current year indicate a slight reversal of the trend.
An enrollment update dated Aug. 31 that was presented to the Pacifica School District Board of Trustees shows a total of 2,780 students enrolled in all seven schools including 35 students electing a home-school option. The document reports that this total is up by 13 students from the beginning of the previous school year. The small increase does little to change the overall picture in the district that enrolled more than 3,100 students in 2019-20.
Terra Nova and Oceana high schools reported similar trends to start the year. Both schools have slightly higher enrollments this year than last but are down by more than 5 percent since 2019. The full impact of the statewide downward trend over the past eight years has not hit high schools yet, as increasingly smaller cohorts of students move through their schooling.
The number of students staying home increased last year when fears of COVID-19 kept some students away from the classroom so the uptick does not represent a true change of course.
Enrollment numbers also fluctuate over the course of a school year as families
move into and out of the district.
The state’s school funding formula relies on a calculation of average daily attendance. This means that unexcused absences as well as lower enrollments impact school district budgets. When school offices check up on absences they might be motivated by financial concerns as well as monitoring the academic progress of the student.
So far, supplemental funding from the state to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed some of the financial decisions declining enrollments will necessitate. In addition to providing extra funds, this year’s state budget tweaked the funding formula so districts can calculate attendance using a three-year average.
In the coming years declining enrollments and the termination of one-time funding will likely result in new financial dilemmas for local school districts looking for ways to reduce their budgets and retain employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.