▸ Government body: Pacifica School Board
▸ Time and date: Wednesday, 6 p.m., Aug. 23
▸ Present: President Lynda Brocchini, Vice President Laverne Villalobos, and members Nidhi Patel, Elizabeth Bredall, and Superintendent Darnise Williams
▸ Absent: Board member Kai Doggett
▸ Superintendent special recognition: Superintendent Darnise Williams thanked members of the ThinkBridge summer camp for their work. According to the website, ThinkBridge camp is a four-week program that “challenges young minds to explore new ideas, analyze situations and creatively solve challenges.” Activities include robot building and music instruction among others. Williams presented the group with a certificate of appreciation to a roomful of applause.
▸ Communications:
▸ Meghann Elsbernd from the Laguna Salada Education Association began by addressing the difficult start to the new school year, which she said has become the norm in the wake of “COVID and construction.” Elsbernd then spoke on the dissatisfaction of some members of the LSEA. “The teachers continue to feel mistreated, disrespected and (on a) constant cycle of craziness in the operations of our district,” she said. Elsbernd turned to the matter of unanswered emails. “A lack of response or acknowledgment of those emails is a lack of repose or acknowledgment to those educators.” She thanked trustee Villalobos for always responding to the emails she receives.
▸ Nicole Sayers, president of chapter 128 of the California School Employees Association, announced the Above and Beyond award recipients for the months of August: Bob Becker and Barbara Smith. Becker is the lead custodian for the district and Smith has worked with the district for approximately 40 years, currently at the IT department. “The beginning of the school year has been very busy,” Sayers continued. “What I want to convey tonight is my sincerest gratitude for these members who are stepping up in less than perfect situations to do the best that they can to help their students in the first few days of school.”
▸Gail Barrett spoke on behalf of herself as well as other special education staff, a field she has worked in for 15 years. She spoke on her extensive responsibilities taking care of a nonverbal special needs student, and how important it was that she remained with them throughout the school day. Under the current allocation of hours, Barrett’s shift would not cover the last 30 minutes of the school day. Barrett disagreed with a decision to cut hours, which she said caused confusion for her student when placed under the care of a general school nurse for the last 30 minutes of the school day.
▸ First day of school highlights: Superintendent Williams shared some highlights from the first day of school, including photos of smiling staff and students. Most schools had a start-of-the-year assembly to set expectations. Some highlights include Ocean Shore’s photo booth where parents, students and the principal could take pictures together, and Ortega staff treated the students to an ice cream social.
▸ Facility rental rates revision: The Pacifica School District facility use rental fee was changed to an hourly rate rather than $50 a day. The new rates would go into effect on January 1, 2024.
▸ Remembering Patricia McNally: There is currently a petition to dedicate the library in the honor of Patricia A. McNally, who taught at Ocean Shore for 46 years. “Patty gave her heart and soul to the Pacifica School District,” said Jeanne Bellinger, the current principal at Ocean Shore. A plaque would be installed in October to coincide with Ocean Shore’s 50th anniversary celebration.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
