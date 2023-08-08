Green swatches of paint cover the doorframe of a small, bright yellow building on Highway 1 in Montara. The space was formerly occupied by Here Comes the Sun Coffee House, but a new owner is parked out front.
Nicholas Lee, founder of New Zealand-inspired savory pie business Sage Bakehouse, is prepping the space for the grand opening of his first brick-and-mortar shop. Lee spends long days holed up inside, retiling floors and screwing in lightbulbs in anticipation of the shop’s opening.
Sage Bakehouse has never had a traditional “house” until now. After getting his start at farmers markets and with his food truck, Lee imagined a permanent location someday. Now, almost seven years later, those dreams are finally becoming a reality.
“I thought I would just do a six-month trial period, see how it goes, and then find a brick-and-mortar location,” Lee said. “But I was kind of a victim of my own success. I was never able to make enough of them just to satisfy that one farmers market.”
Lee started Sage Bakehouse in 2016 with a severance package from a tech job layoff and a dream of being his own boss, and began selling pies at farmers markets in San Francisco. Starting with about 50 pies per week and exponentially growing, Lee consistently sold out, forcing his production to increase almost tenfold.
Lee referred to his business during the era of COVID-19 as a “silver lining.” During this peak season for Sage Bakehouse, weekly production increased to between 700 and 800 pies for families who were tired of cooking and desperate to support local businesses.
Lee’s life of pies began with a trip to New Zealand where he began each day with a savory pie and a “flat white” (coffee). He has worked hard to create flavors and textures that reflect those authentic pies, and his success has been reflected in expat customers’ teary eyes when they taste the flavors of home. Those flavors are achieved with quality ingredients and the best technique, which Lee said he learned from cooking his entire life.
“Americans just think: chicken pot pie,” Lee said in regard to the underground nature of his pies. “There’s so many good aspects to them. They’re very convenient, they store very well, and they can be very nutritious. We only use whole ingredients and local produce and lots of veggies.”
Along with using local produce, Lee aims to hire locally as well. With a community as tightly knit as the one surrounding his new shop, Lee can only begin to imagine the possibilities of the newly established physical space.
“The more local, the better,” Lee said. “I really believe it’s all about the people. We want to have good people here that are warm and inviting and really welcoming to customers that want to come in for a quick bite or a drink.”
Lee has plans to build countertops for working customers, a state-of-the-art espresso machine, new flooring, and equipment shipped straight from Australia to keep the physical labor at a manageable level but the quality and amount of the pies high.
“We really want to attract those people that are wanting to grab something really quickly on their morning commute, but then also really be catering to the people that want to chill, work, you know, relax, get a little time out of the house,” Lee said.
Once the space is up to code, folks will be able to replicate Lee’s nostalgic New Zealand routine of “a savory pie and a flat white.” Until then, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,
Friday through Sunday, the bakery’s food truck will be parked out front of the future space in Montara serving fresh pies.
