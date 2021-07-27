North County Fire Authority firefighters responded to a fire at 12 Ortega Court in Pacifica on Saturday evening. The structure fire, reported at 5:51 p.m., left eight residents displaced, but no one was injured.
Firefighters say that upon arrival they saw smoke coming from the eaves of the single-story, single-family home. There was heavy smoke throughout, and flames were coming from a rear corner bedroom and hallway.
Firefighters first searched the home to make sure no one was trapped. They were then able to contain the blaze to the bedroom, attic and a tree, which caught fire through a window. There was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.
Six fire companies responded along with two chief officers and a fire investigator. Firefighters remained on the scene for two hours on Saturday night during mop-up operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
— from staff reports
