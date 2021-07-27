North County Fire Authority firefighters responded to a fire at 12 Ortega Court in Pacifica on Saturday evening. The structure fire, reported at 5:51 p.m., left eight residents displaced, but no one was injured.

Firefighters say that upon arrival they saw smoke coming from the eaves of the single-story, single-family home. There was heavy smoke throughout, and flames were coming from a rear corner bedroom and hallway.

Firefighters first searched the home to make sure no one was trapped. They were then able to contain the blaze to the bedroom, attic and a tree, which caught fire through a window. There was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

Six fire companies responded along with two chief officers and a fire investigator. Firefighters remained on the scene for two hours on Saturday night during mop-up operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— from staff reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Harbor District anchors in Coastside location

Harbor District anchors in Coastside location

  • By August Howell
  • 0

After years of sharing and leasing offices around the Peninsula, the San Mateo County Harbor District purchased a home for its administrative offices — and it’s the same building it’s rented for the past five years.

Police chief urges sanity with fireworks
featured

Police chief urges sanity with fireworks

  • From staff reports
  • 0

The Fourth of July is on the horizon and that means Pacifica is once again the place for many Bay Area fireworks fans to get their fix. That doesn’t mean it’s open season for any fireworks in the city.

Council seeks extension for rent moratorium

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council supported an extension of the California Tenant Relief Act, Senate Bill 91, granting statewide protections to residential tenants for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 financial distress. The legislation is currently due to expire on June 30.

Dangerous start to year brings questions about city beach lifeguards

Dangerous start to year brings questions about city beach lifeguards

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

It’s already been a dangerous year on the San Mateo County coast, including the death of a Pacifica fisherman earlier this month. But for now, the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department says it doesn’t have the funding for a lifeguard, relying instead on signs warning of rip curre…

What to know about California’s reopening
featured

What to know about California’s reopening

  • By Sarah Wright
  • Updated
  • 0

San Mateo County will fully align with California’s plan to reopen on Tuesday as case and vaccination rates have continued to improve. That means most things will go back to normal, and capacity limits, masks and social distancing will no longer be required in most public areas. Here are the…

Council chooses hybrid shore protection

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Residents spoke for and against several options for a plan to protect infrastructure, homes and businesses in the Sharp Park area at a City Council meeting June 9. The project area — Beach Boulevard seawall and promenade — goes from Paloma Drive on the north end to the southern end of the se…

Planning Commission approves home remodel

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Pedro Point neighbors often deal with water drainage issues in the hilly neighborhood. To accommodate water on a property on Grand Avenue, the Pacifica Planning Commission unanimously required a retention basin as a condition of approval for a home remodel at 1515 Grand Ave.

Recommended for you