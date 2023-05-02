More than a dozen local makers will be gathering in the garden at The Royal Bee Yarn Co. in Pacifica on Saturday for the first annual “MerMay” event, which is part of a neighborhood-wide Mother’s Day Shop and Stroll hosted by “Historic Downtown Pacifica” merchants.
In one fell swoop, “MerMay” celebrates mermaids, ushers in the month of May and gives people a chance to shop for Mother’s Day gifts.
“It is important to celebrate Mother’s Day to honor and show appreciation for the love, sacrifices and guidance that mothers provide to their children and families,” said “MerMay” organizer Kristina Ayala, who spearheads the creative community Handmade Pacifica. “Mothers, if we are lucky, are one of the most important people in our lives even when we are all grown up.”
Ayala, a printmaker and ceramicist, also owns Pufferfish Press. The bulk of her current work consists of ceramic dishes, linocuts, note cards and stickers.
“I enjoy exploring the whimsical side of marine life, and for this Mermaid-themed event, I will be featuring mermaids, meowmaids (cats), and merbunnies, including four new sticker designs,” said Ayala.
Cheryl Ammeter, of Pacifica Sea Glass, will be offering mermaid-inspired items such as wands and tiaras.
“I joined forces with makers Beach Bum Driftwood and Mama J Glass to create wands of driftwood, sea glass and dichroic fused glass,” said Ammeter, referring to two other “MerMay” participants. Visitors can also shop for other handmade goods like chutney, mosaics and jewelry.
Ayala said everyone is invited to get into the aquatic spirit of the day. “We encourage others to make a splash by dressing in their best mermaid attire,” she said, adding that real shells should stay in the ocean where they belong.
“We can still have a shell-abration without harming our ocean friends,” said Ayala.
“MerMay” will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6 at The Royal Bee Yarn Co., located at 1922 Palmetto Ave. in Pacifica.
“Hosting the craft (and) makers pop-ups at The Royal Bee Yarn Co. garden is one way I can give back to the local craft community that supports me too,” said Kelley Corten, owner of The Royal Bee Yarn Co. “The makers in Pacifica are super collaborative and encouraging of one another and the businesses here too.”
