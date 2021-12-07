Families gathered in Rockaway over the weekend to greet Santa Claus and to light a tree in an event sponsored by the city and the Pacifica Chamber of Commerce.
Every year it is a big event with costumed characters to greet children. However, due to the pandemic, this year the tree lighting on Sunday was not open to the public. Only a few families whose children had written an essay about what the holidays mean to them and sent it to Pacifica Chamber of Commerce were there to meet Santa Claus. Instead, the event was broadcast live on Pacific Coast Television.
Lisa Eccleston, chamber board president, opened the gathering saying she hoped next year would be better.
“Our plan is to do another big gathering next year,” she said.
Chamber treasurer Lynn Gallo introduced the four families with children who read their essays.
Alyssa and Ryan Doleshal brought their three children: Ryder, 12, Sequoia, 11 and Teagan, 2. They said they like decorating and opening only one present in a family tradition to wait before opening all the presents.
Audrey Curran, 9, with parents Seamus and Bobbie Curran, said she likes building snowmen and throwing snowballs.
Hannah Boe and Jackson Boe, 7, with parents Tim and Beca Boe, said they like spending time with family and eating good food.
Nora and Matt Weyant came with 5-year-old Violet Weyant. Violet said she thinks about what the holidays mean more than presents, not that she doesn’t want presents.
Gallo encouraged the group to shop locally this holiday season. Then they all sang Christmas songs before Santa arrived, having paraded all over Pacifica. He was escorted by North Coast County Fire Authority personnel.
When Santa arrived at the scene of the tree lighting, several of the children rushed over to give him a big hug.
Santa said, “Pacifica is warmer than the North Pole” and specified a preference for oatmeal raisin cookies.
Children told Santa what they wanted for Christmas. One wanted a truck. Another a doll house. One wanted Pokeman cards. Others wanted Legos and books.
PCT promoted the annual telethon known as the Red Carpet Auction, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 12 where viewers on Channel 26 can bid on gift certificates from local businesses and other items to raise money for the public access station. Santa said he was planning on watching the PCT auction to get bargains on gift cards from local businesses.
