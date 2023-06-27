San Mateo County Libraries is embarking on a pilot program to add several easy-to-use, self-service lending machines over the next year. Sanchez Library in Pacifica will host the pilot, receiving the first automated, ADA-accessible, library outpost in the county sometime in the coming months.
Sanchez Library to introduce 24/7 self-service kiosk
- By April Seager
- Updated
April Seager
Sarah Daeuber, of Half Moon Bay, bakes with quality ingredients like fresh-ground peanut butter, hand-grated carrots and honey from Pacifica-based NorCal Bees, but the treats she makes are not for humans. They're for dogs.
The San Mateo County Fair returns on Saturday, offering visitors a cornucopia of attractions and activities including live concerts, carnival rides and culinary pleasures. The annual event will also showcase the talents of dozens of county residents who compete for blue ribbons in a variety …
Pacifica Hot Rodz, a club for vintage car enthusiasts, will host the first annual Jeff Shives Memorial Cruise on Friday.
From left, Aaron Reif, Jim Sullivan, Arlene Patton, chair of the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee, and committee member Amanda Skaggs. Sullivan was granted the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee annual Open Space Preservation Award for his outstanding contributions toward t…
Pacifica Police arrested seven teenage boys on Thursday who officers said were trying to burglarize a classroom at the former Oddstad Elementary School.
"It's been a long time since those days back in Westview!" Larry Foster's elementary school classmate Suzy Baker wrote on The Virtual Wall, an online version of the Vietnam War Memorial, on Valentine's Day, 2008. "We all had a lot of fun, didn't we? I never thought we would lose you. You wer…
For the first time in its history, Jefferson Union High School District will be observing Lunar New Year as an official school holiday. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year students will have another three-day weekend to celebrate the holiday — and for that they can thank one of their own.
After 27 years of serving the Pacifica community, the Vallemar Station restaurant is looking for help.
