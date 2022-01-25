Denny Holland’s “Fate”

Image courtesy Sanchez Art Center

Denny Holland’s “Fate” is part of “The Heart of the Matter” exhibit now on display at the West Gallery.

Sanchez Art Center hosts three new exhibits through Feb. 13. “The Male Glaze” is in the Main Gallery, by Philio Northrup and curated by Susan Hillhouse Leask; “Art Quilts 2,” Studio Art Quilt Associates, is in the East Gallery; and Art Guild of Pacifica’s “Heart of the Matter” is in the West Gallery.

Assemblage artist Philo Northrup began collecting bits and pieces and gluing them to suit his fancy when he was 9 years old and intent on making a birthday present for his brother. The pieces in “The Male Glaze” are from his series called “Color Stories,” which he began in 2007 and has enhanced every year since.

“The Male Glaze” plays on the feminist term “the male gaze” for patriarchal influence on much of society.

To hear Northrup discuss his work, come to the Arts/Curator Talk at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the Main Gallery. Come early to see an array of art cars on display at 2:30 p.m., weather permitting, between the East and West galleries.

In the East Gallery, Studio Art Quilt Associates presents “Art Quilts 2,” first shown at the California Heritage Museum in Santa Monica. The diversity of subject matter is inspiring, from portraits to flora and fauna, with stunning landscapes such as Carol Sebastian-Neely’s “Monument Valley” and abstract impressions of beloved places, such as Cathy Miranker’s “Kirby Cove.” 

The SAQA artists will hold a talk at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom to provide the opportunity for artists outside the Bay Area to participate.

In the West Gallery, the Art Guild of Pacifica, in its first 2022 exhibition, presents “The Heart of the Matter,” a subject that evokes many artistic approaches, from drilling down into almost any subject matter to reach its deepest meaning to focusing directly on the feelings that emanate from deep within.

Following the opening, gallery hours are from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Feb. 13. Safety protocols include face masks, physical distancing and limiting the number ofpeople in the galleries. Sanchez Art Center is located at 1220 Linda Mar Blvd. in Pacifica. For more information, go to www.SanchezArtCenter.org.

-From staff reports

 

