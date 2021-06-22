Just in time for summer, San Mateo County Parks has announced expanded services and programs.

“After a very tough year, we encourage everyone to get outside and get a breath of fresh air in your county parks,” Parks Director Nicholas Calderon said, in a press release.

Reservations for group and youth camping this summer opened on Monday and a BioBlitzing program will take place in person from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Tunitas Creek Beach. San Mateo County Parks is teaming up with the California Academy of Sciences and Sequoia Audubon Society to host the event.

At the BioBlitz, nature enthusiasts will focus on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area during a period of time. Before joining, participants are encouraged to go to the project page on iNaturalist and download the free iNaturalist app. BioBlitzing participants can upload observations and see the observations of other citizen scientists.

Reservations for camping can be made at: parks.smcgov.org/make-reservation. Information on future programs can also be found on the San Mateo County Parks website. 

More Stories

City faces challenge to RV overnight parking ban

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The hearing on the preliminary injunction brought by three advocacy organizations against the city of Pacifica challenging the constitutionality of the RV overnight parking ban ordinance occurs virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria…

Cal Fire suspends burn permits

  • 0

The state fire agency announced Thursday morning it would suspend all burn permits and outdoor burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties effective immediately in response to dry conditions and increased fire danger.

Millions in rental assistance remains unspent

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

Processing delays and the fact that many on the coast pay their rent under the table have plagued a state program that has only doled out a fraction of the $70 million set aside to help San Mateo County residents pay their rent in the midst of a devastating pandemic.

Beach Bites Bingo helps local businesses

Beach Bites Bingo helps local businesses

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Many local business owners were hurt by pandemic restrictions that kept customers away from their businesses. The city’s Economic Development Committee came up with a way to help.

Campaign information goes digital in Pacifica

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Fair Political Practices Commission requires candidates for office to file campaign disclosure statements in paper with original signatures. In Pacifica, that has meant a lot of paperwork for City Clerk Sarah Coffey. But on May 10, the City Council approved a way for candidates to file e…

