The San Mateo County Transportation Authority announced a new call for proposals from local governments as part of its highway program that aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety on commuter corridors. The agency will award up to $100 million to successful proposals. Funding for the awards comes from the half-cent sales tax raised by measures A and W.
Applications are due by Aug. 25. Proposals submitted by Aug. 4 will receive early review. Local governments should notify the Transportation Authority by July 28 if they intend to apply. Half Moon Bay and Pacifica did not immediately reply to requests for information about any plans they have to submit proposals.
The TA board of directors will approve a program of projects in December.
The Transportation Authority was created in 1988 to administer funds generated by the two voter-approved sales tax measures. Measure W, which went into effect in 2019, provides funds for highway projects, local street repair and transit projects. This funding supplements the earlier Measure A that also supports street repairs, transit improvements and construction of bicycle paths.
In the 2021 round of funding for the highway program, the TA board recommended an award of $5,275,000 for Half Moon Bay to widen Highway 1 to four lanes between Terrace Avenue and Grandview Boulevard, extend Frontage Road to Terrace Avenue and install a signal at the intersection of Highway 1 and Terrace Avenue. The approved proposal also included construction of a multi-use path on the north side of the highway and a new raised median in the area just north of the intersection between Main Street and Highway 1. The proposal stated that the project would “reduce delays and address a bottleneck on Highway 1.”
In the previous round of funding the board also recommended an award of $2.7 million to Pacifica toward the project to widen the Manor Drive overcrossing and more than $1 million to San Mateo County for a study and report to improve traffic flow and safety on Highway 1 in Moss Beach. The Midcoast project was expected to “create multiple new opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists to cross (Highway 1).”
In addition to the highway program awards, the TA has separate funding streams for transportation demand studies and pedestrian and bicycle programs. The agency also provides direct funding to local governments for street repairs and improvements.
