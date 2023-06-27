The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says it is cracking down on illegal fireworks in the run up to Fourth of July. And if a ticket for illegal possession of the potentially dangerous noisemakers isn’t enough to sway revelers, authorities are hoping a new slate of penalties for parents and others in the vicinity will prove a deterrent.
“Every year dogs and cats run away and never return home, children are burned, and homes and entire forests go up in flames. We ask that everyone stop and think about the consequences of their actions,” said County Executive Officer Mike Calagy in a prepared statement.
All types of fireworks are illegal in unincorporated San Mateo County as well as in county and state parks. That is due, among other things, to the risk of wildfire in an increasingly dry Coastside.
Violations can run as high as $2,000 per incident and new this year: violators can be held responsible for the cost of medical treatment for county employees or damaged property.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office hosted a first-of-its-kind fireworks buyback program in Redwood City. The event was a joint effort between the Sheriff’s Office and Supervisor Warren Slocum’s office, which provided the funding to buy back the illegal fireworks.
Officials say they took possession of about 400 pounds of fireworks, including such potentially deadly pyrotechnics as military-grade smoke grenades and M-80s.
