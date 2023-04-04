Galla Bradshaw dropped by the Sharp Park Library in Pacifica on Saturday to pick up a book for her mother. As a 3D printer alternately hummed and whizzed behind her, Bradshaw paused near the second-floor entrance of the library and flashed a copy of “The Lost Girls of Paris,” a bestselling novel by Pam Jenoff, in Russian translation.
“They have books in every language,” said Bradshaw, a Pacifica resident. “I don’t know if people know that, and there are thousands of them.”
When she wants a library item for herself, Bradshaw usually downloads an audiobook. Her teenage son goes to the local branch from time to time when he needs an academic book for school. While the San Mateo County library system offers a wide range of books in a variety of languages and formats, it also provides community members with an array of other services, experiences and opportunities. Patrons can get help with their taxes, check out a “Home Energy and Water Saving Toolkit,” or make something with the 3D printer.
Last week, the Institute of Museum and Library Services announced thatSan Mateo County Libraries is among the finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. It is the highest honor given to museums and libraries in the United States.
“It was really exciting to find out,” said Stephanie Saba, branch manager of the Pacifica libraries. “It’s a huge honor. Even just to be nominated is incredible.”
The IMLS award recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a commitment to providing excellent service and making a significant impact in their communities. The nomination of San Mateo County Libraries reflects a commitment to meeting community needs in innovative ways and to providing an equitable library program. The county library system is made up of 13 branches in Pacifica, Half Moon Bay, Atherton, Belmont, Brisbane, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Millbrae, North Fair Oaks, Portola Valley, San Carlos and Woodside.
“We’re all one system,” said Saba. “We all do all of the same things and have all of the same programs and services. Pacifica libraries are just one small part of that.”
One recent addition at San Mateo County Libraries is the Power Up Afternoons program. Every weekday, kids and teens can participate in age-appropriate activities after school. High school students might complete a mindfulness exercise, while middle-schoolers may make some buttons. Younger kids might spend the afternoon creating things with Play-Doh or even learning how to code.
“Across the system, it’s been a really amazing program,” said Saba, referring to Power Up Afternoons. “It has been a wonderful way to offer exciting, engaging experiences for all of our kids and families that come in after school.”
Winners of the IMLS National Medal will be announced next month. If San Mateo County Libraries receives an award, representatives from the library system will attend an in-person National Medals ceremony this summer.
April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
