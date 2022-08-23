▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor Commission
▸ Time and date: 1 p.m., Aug. 17
▸ Members present: William Zemke, Tom Mattusch, Virginia Chang Kiraly, Ed Larenas. President Nancy Reyering was absent. Vice President Zemke ran the meeting.
▸ Staff present: General Manager James Pruett, Director of Operations John Moren, Director of Administrative Services Julie van Hoff, Deputy Secretary Melanie Haden
▸ Without discussion:
The board rejected the sole bid it received to repair major water damage to cabinets, drywall and the garage ceilings at its office in El Granada. The district’s insurance company estimated the damage to the building was $68,982, but inspectors discovered that where the second- and third-floor balconies join the exterior walls, the building needed repair from rain damage unrelated to the flooding. The district consolidated the two areas into a single bid package. When it opened the bid on July 12, Castillo Plumbing was the only company that applied and said it could repair the building for more than $229,000. District staff and commissioners now believe the cost is too high and are rebidding the project.
▸ Parking:
The board approved a pilot shuttle service for Genentech employees on the Coastside. The district granted the biotech company a Coastal Development Permit to use 20 parking spaces on weekdays in the old RV lot adjacent to Pillar Point Harbor Boulevard. Genentech will provide the signage and will pay $7,470 for the spaces for the next six months. General Manager Jim Pruett said this likely wouldn’t impact sport fishers who typically use the lot on weekends and holidays.
▸ Maintenance:
Commissioners received an overview of the purchase timeline and repairs needed at its office building at 504 Avenue Alhambra in El Granada. An inspection in April 2021 revealed about $20,000 of repairs needed. The garage ceiling and foundation are cracking, and the engineer listed it as a severe concern. The exterior requires the most work due to a cracked and sloping balcony, dry rot, and rusting and loose handrails. The building has damage to interior walls, stains on the ceiling and missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
▸ LAFCo alternate:
Mattusch recommended that Chang Kiraly be appointed to serve as the alternate member on the San Mateo Local Agency Formation Commission. The alternative position expires in May 2024. LAFCo is an independent board that oversees “spheres of influence” that outlines a local governmental agency’s service area. Though LAFCos can’t initiate border changes on their own, except in proposals for dissolving or merging special districts, it regulates boundary changes proposed by other public agencies or individuals. San Mateo County’s board is composed of two county supervisors, two city council members, two special district members, and a public member. San Mateo County’s LAFCo handles 20 cities, 24 independent special districts and 44 county-governed special districts and is funded by those jurisdictions.
▸ Quote of the day:
“We have quite the history on this,” General Manager Jim Pruett said of the district’s El Granada office.
— August Howell
