▸ Government body: San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees
▸ Time and date:6–10:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8
▸ Members present:
Maurice Goodman, Richard Holober, Thomas Nuris, Lisa Petrides, John Pimentel, Lesly Ta (student trustee)
▸ Concerns from union:
California School Employees Association Chapter 33 Vice President Juanita Celaya expressed concern about the progress of bargaining for a new contract for the union representing staff throughout the district. She said that there has been an exodus of employees and that the district has not provided requested information in advance of sessions. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Wednesday.
▸ Approval of personnel: An action that is frequently routine — approving new hires at the college campuses and district office — became the focus of extended discussion when Pimentel questioned the trend of hiring new employees without the board receiving a more general accounting of how many positions exist and a broader rationale for creating new positions. He requested that the chancellor provide a tally of employment headcounts over the past 10 years and information about the ratio of faculty and staff to students over the same period.
Holober said that he is “sensitive to the creation of new positions especially at the top of the chart.” (In 2019 Holober voted in favor of creating a highly paid chancellor emeritus position for former Chancellor Ron Galatolo who was subsequently charged with fraud.)
Petrides noted that this information had been requested several times since she joined the board. She stated that she wants to ensure that the district is hiring positions that support strategies set forth by the board.
The chancellor promised to provide the requested information but added that the leaders of the campuses go through proper analysis before posting any new positions.
The board unanimously approved the new hires presented at the meeting with the understanding that the process would become more transparent in the future.
▸ Budget approval and free college: The board unanimously approved a $496 million budget for 2022-23. The budget includes $6 million to provide free tuition for students who are residents of San Mateo County if Gov. Newsom signs SB 893, a bill introduced by Coastside representative Sen. Josh Becker allowing the district to waive fees.
The district announced plans for an event on Sept. 22 that will be either a celebration of SB 983 passing or a rally urging the governor to sign it.
▸ Marketing and class sizes:The board discussed a presentation about a million-dollar marketing campaign to attract more students. Karrie Mitchell, vice president for planning, research and institutional effectiveness told the board that so far the outcome is inconclusive and that she would require additional data and analysis to answer many of their questions.
Student trustee Ta questioned a standing policy for canceling courses that do not enroll at least 20 students. The policy was waived during the COVID-19 pandemic but could come back into effect. Ta and other board members expressed the need for a more equitable and rational decision-making process rather than having a set numeric threshold.
▸ Quote of the night: “Tonight is the culmination of a really big deal: The elimination of enrollment fees for all students who are residents of San Mateo County,” said Trustee John Pimentel.
— Clay Lambert
