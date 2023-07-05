After more than 14 hours of presentations over three days of hearings, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on June 28 approved “Elevating the Experience,” the 2023-25 budget recommendations prepared by County Executive Mike Callagy.
The approved budget drops slightly from the $4.2 billion spent in 2022-23 to $4.1 billion in the current fiscal year. Initial projections for 2024-25 reflect a larger reduction to $3.6 billion although that figure does not include likely increases in labor costs.
Callagy emphasized that the county can expect a more accurate financial picture in September when the board will adjust the budget in light of final state and federal budgets and the developing economic picture. He characterized the current period as “the longest anticipated recession in history,” but said that economists consulted by the county are “not seeing any deep recession in San Mateo County this year” despite the ongoing expectation of a downturn.
In his introductory remarks to the board, Callagy said the budget reflects a transition from pandemic recovery to an emphasis on the long-term resilience of the county. Priorities over the next two years will include addressing homelessness, serving children and families, and emergency preparedness.
The budget allocates $147.8 million across various departments to address homelessness. Although the county has not reached Callagy’s 2022 goal of “functional zero homelessness,” he said the 539 interim shelter beds now in the county nearly doubles the amount that were available in 2019. According to Callagy, 839 homeless households in the county have transitioned into permanent housing since 2019.
Roberto Manchia, chief financial officer for the county, told the supervisors that the end of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021 to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic accounts for most of the budget reduction compared to last year. The county allocated its $146 million in ARPA funds to one-time projects and needs, Manchia said, so the end of this funding will not impact ongoing county functions.
Despite declining outlay, the budget provides for 120 new positions in the county workforce. Savings accrued by switching from Blue Shield to Aetna as the health insurance provider for employees help make this possible. The budget
also anticipates that after a decade of increased payments to ensure the health of the county’s retirement system, that expense will dip slightly.
The significantly lower projection for 2024-25 will likely change because it does not include any increases in costs for salary or benefits. Manchia said that the cost of health benefits will increase in January and that labor agreements with county employees end in December and January.
Revenue from property taxes, the largest single source of income for the county, is expected to continue increasing over the next two years. Nonetheless the budget projects that spending will surpass revenue in 2024-25 even before any additional labor costs are included.
