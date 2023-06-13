Capt. Mark Myers, a 22-year-veteran of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, will take over the top law enforcement job in San Carlos, which contracts with the Sheriff's Office for police service.
"I am truly thrilled to embark on this new journey as the police chief of San Carlos," Myers said, in a statement released by the Sheriff's Office.
"As a resident of San Mateo County, the opportunity to serve in this role fills me with a deep sense of purpose," Myers said. "I am honored to have been entrusted with this responsibility and am committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and community engagement."
Myers was one of the first deputies to work in San Carlos when it started its contract with the county Sheriff's Office in 2010. The city of Half Moon Bay has a similar contract for service.
Myers has served in various roles with the department, working on patrol, corrections, as a field training officer, a member of the crime suppression unit, and on the county SWAT team.
