Two men were pulled from stormy waters at Linda Mar Beach on Sunday, and authorities confirmed one of the men died. The other was taken to a hospital.
The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the deceased man as Jose Aguilar, 44, of San Bruno. The death came one day before the National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for Bay Area beaches.
Pacifica Police Capt. Bill Glasgo said authorities were notified around 2:50 p.m. that there were men in trouble on the beach. He said that two rescuers were a father and son from Montara who were preparing to go surfing when they saw one of the men in distress.
One of the rescuers, Nico Barragan, told ABC 7 news that he “jumped in, swam out there. By the time I got to one of the guys, I noticed the other one was floating upside down.” After Barragan helped the first victim, he and another person brought the other drowning man to shore on a surfboard.
Police say Aguilar and the other men had no connection to each other. Aguilar’s death came at the beginning of an impressive storm. Hard rain fell on the coast through Tuesday morning amid various hazard statements from the National Weather Service. Early Tuesday morning, the weather service noted conditions were right for waterspouts along portions of the southern San Mateo County coast.
Forecasters expect it to be mostly sunny on the coast until Friday night, when rain returns to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.