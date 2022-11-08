To increase the efficiency and reliability of its service, SamTrans says it is adjusting service schedules on several bus routes.
The new SamTrans service changes went into effect on Sunday and will adjust to school bell schedules, extending hours of service and improving on-time performance on several routes.
SamTrans adjusts its scheduling and service operations several times a year to take into account changing traffic impacts, travel patterns and bus operator availability. The adjustments help improve on-time performance standards and make the bus system run more smoothly during different times of the year.
School routes 18, 41, 42, 50, 53P, 54, and 85 will be adjusted to better match bell schedules, and the hours of service for routes 121 and 141 will be extended to 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. respectively, providing later evening service to Skyline College students. Riders are always encouraged to check the new schedules for all the updated routes they will use.
