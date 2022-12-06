Kittens and kids’ bluegrass music added a little something special to a pop-up at Saltwater Bakery last Sunday. The array of unique holiday gifts offered by 18 vendors included goth dinnerware by Skeletal Dropkick and artisanal fruit butters by Small Batch Jam Co.
Organizer and participant Kate Sosnowski, who owns The Coastal Child, explained how the ad hoc creative collective first came about.
“During COVID, a lot of creative people started some side hustles, so it’s been a great opportunity for everybody to get to know mostly other female makers, artists and creators in town,” said Sosnowski.
“The holiday pop-up has become a tradition,” she added. “This year we wanted to do our biggest event.”
New this year were musical performances by Izzy Katz and the bluegrass group Foggy Coast Kids, along with a larger selection of items for men and teens.
“I’ve really been stressing to vendors that we want to have something for everyone and have a large variety,” said Sosnowski.
The Pacifica-based nonprofit HDBnQ Rescue also joined the holiday event this year with “Toyota” and “Camry” in tow. The two domestic shorthairs are a bonded pair of kittens that went up for adoption after being found in a car.
Sosnowski emphasized that Pacifica offers small creative businesses a place to unite and flourish.
“What stands out to me about this town in particular is there’s no competitiveness,” she said. “This community is so supportive. Instead of anyone ever being in competition, people build each other up.”
