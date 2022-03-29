California commercial salmon fishers are waiting for the season to begin, but the timeline for how long they’ll be able to fish is still unclear. The Bay Area’s commercial salmon season has been delayed two months later than usual in order to preserve stocks of fish in Northern California. The Pacific Fishery Management Council, the federal agency that manages fishing seasons in Washington, Oregon and California is responsible for the decision. Last week the council released three possible scenarios for the upcoming season. After the public comment period, the council will announce the final dates for sport and commercial fishing on April 14. Meanwhile, recreational salmon fishing is expected to open in California on April 2 from Point Arena to the California-Mexico border under all three alternatives. 

All alternatives close the California Klamath Management Zone for the season. This year’s proposed timelines are designed to provide fishing opportunities for the more abundant Sacramento River fall chinook salmon while reducing impacts on Klamath River fall chinook and California coastal chinook. While the alternatives vary throughout the state and the West Coast, all three have fewer fishing opportunities for commercial fishing. In all three scenarios, the Bay Area commercial fishing season would go from July 1 through Sept. 30, with closure gaps in between. 

In the San Francisco area, defined from Point Arena to Pigeon Point, under Alternative 1, the fishery would be open for the first days of July, 10 days in August, and all of September. In the second alternative, fisheries would be open for the first eight days of July, 12 days of August and all of September. The first two alternatives have a minimum size limit of 27 inches through the end of August, with a 26-inch size limit thereafter. 

The third alternative consists of 11 days in early July, 12 days in early August and all of September. The catch limit is a minimum size of 28 inches through the end of August, with a 26-inch size limit thereafter. For all timelines, the Fall Area Target Zone fishery between Point Reyes and Pedro Point in Pacifica would be open for 10 days in early October, Monday through Friday. 

The additional restrictions stem from federal and state concerns over certain salmon stocks. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, fisheries numbers have trended upward in recent years, but the state is still concerned about sensitive, non-target salmon stocks and fewer fish returning upriver to spawn than expected. This is coupled with the ongoing drought and the status of the Klamath River chinook, which the state said has been overfished since 2018. The PFMC says it’s constrained to meet requirements to conserve coho from Canada’s Fraser River and the Klamath River fall chinook.  

The discussion occurs at the same time that state wildlife officials ended the commercial Dungeness crab season for a large portion of the California fishing grounds. On March 25, CDFW Director Chuck Bonham announced the state would close the four commercial crab fisheries from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to the Mexican border by noon on April 8.  The decision came after reports of two humpbacks tangled in fishing gear in Northern California within two days this month. The first occurred on March 17 near Moss Beach when a humpback was caught in crab nets. The second came two days later in Monterey Bay when the whale was seen swimming with a set of crabbing lines behind it, according to the CDFW. Humpbacks that

reside along the West Coast of North America spend winters calving and mating off Mexico before heading north in the summer and fall to feed from California all the way to the Arctic Circle.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

