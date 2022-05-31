Pacifica City Council unanimously passed a ballot measure for the November ballot asking voters to approve a new half-cent local sales tax that would generate $2.6 million a year. The decision was made at the council’s May 23 meeting.
The other items on the agenda were to potentially approve a change to the utility user tax to raise $2 million a year, and to potentially raise the transient occupancy tax from 12 percent to 15 percent to raise $350,000 per year, said Kevin Woodhouse, City Manager.
Results from FM3 Research concluded that a utility user increase is not feasible and would require extensive community outreach and education and perhaps a reconception of its scope. The results were presented by Curtis Below of FM3 at the meeting.
There was consistent majority support for a sales tax measure, though with less of a cushion for success than the TOT hike, which would be paid by people who were not surveyed. Three in five said there is a need for additional funds for city services. Two-thirds said they would vote “yes” on a ballot measure that would require a two-thirds majority to pass.
The poll indicated the top problems in Pacifica are the cost of housing, inflation, coastal erosion, the price of gas and sea level rise.
People surveyed were most likely to support more money for fire and safety, followed by emergencies, coastal flooding, local jobs, roads, wildfire, and safe routes to school. In the middle tier were retaining police officers and senior programs. The least important bucket in the poll was attracting tourists.
The 10-year financial forecast is dire. City leaders expect a $2.7 million structural deficit for fiscal year 2022-23, said Yulia Carter, chief financial sustainability officer. Once American Rescue Plan Act funding runs out, the city deficit will reach $3 million for fiscal year 2029-30 if current levels of service continue, Carter said.
The work included a look at local salaries. The average salary for a firefighter in Pacifica is $154,300, for a police officer it is $145,400, for a maintenance worker $134,700 and for a management analyst II $159,200, said Carter. Studies suggest Pacifica’s staffing level is 23 percent lower than comparably sized cities in the area, said Carter.
Countywide measures have already taken up 1.5 percent of the available 2 percent cap allowed for sales tax. If the remaining 0.5 percent were not secured by a Pacifica local transactions and use tax in 2022 and there was another countywide tax passed in the future, this would no longer be available to Pacifica in the future, said Woodhouse.
Tables from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration show a half-cent increase in Pacifica would bring Pacifica’s tax rate from 9.375 percent to 9.875 percent similar to Belmont, Daly City, Redwood City, East Palo Alto, San Bruno and South San Francisco, wrote Woodhouse in an email to the Tribune.
“I recommend the sales tax to help our bottom line more than the TOT tax,” said Woodhouse at the meeting. “The TOT would be feasible in any election but we could have this in the fall.”
Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus asked if they could ask for both ballot measures. The answer was yes, but the consultant didn’t recommend it.
Members of the public who called in supported asking for both ballot measures, the TOT and the half-cent sales tax increase.
The council members supported the half-cent sales tax increase.
“I would support the half-cent sales tax,” said Councilmember Mike O’Neill. This is an opportunity for the public to decide which services will have to be cut.”
“We are talking about losing what ground we have gained,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.