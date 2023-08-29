Over the weekend, Pacifica had its annual community garage sale. Almost 50 households participated this year, and even more people came by to find some deals among the community.
“People get excited about it. Sometimes they want to do a second one in a year,” said Vicki Moore, the organizer of the event. “People enjoy it and it’s an opportunity for neighbors to meet each other.”
Moore also runs the “Pacificans Local” Facebook page, which is where a lot of the conversation about these events takes place.
The sales varied by address but common items were clothing, household items and interior decorations. People set up their yards at different times, but buyers could find something open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both days. Some sellers chose to sit outside and talk to buyers, others used the honor code and put up their Venmo QR codes for payment.
“They can find good deals. If you're lucky, or even if you may not know what you're looking for and get surprised,” said seller Jennifer Tapping. She and her family are moving soon and welcomed the opportunity to sell some things they didn’t want to take with them.
Individuals and even businesses took advantage of the opportunity. Moore explained that some Pacifica business owners use the event to promote their wares. Other garage sellers also used neon-colored signs or even the occasional lemonade stand to draw in buyers.
“The people who are doing these garage sales are in the group. They recognize the names and can meet people in person,” Moore said. “It really brings people offline.”
While Moore will not be planning a second community sale this year, she does encourage people to join the Facebook group.
“The Facebook group is for people who live or used to live here and their families and friends. And it covers anything about Pacifica or the city or events,” said Moore.
On the page there is information about community events, live music, book sales or things happening at the Community Center. There is a brief questionnaire before someone can be admitted.
