▸ Government body: Pacifica Planning Commission
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Dec. 5
▸ Present: Chair Lauren Berman, Vice Chair Samantha Hauser, Commissioners George Dormurat, Alex Ferguson and James Godwin
▸ Absent: Commissioners David Leal, Greg Wright
▸ Staff: Planning Director Christian Murdock
▸ City approves demolition of crumbling pavement above Esplanade beach: The pavement that has partially collapsed off of the cliff will be cleaned up. “The demolition is necessary to ensure the safety of beach-users below the bluff in this area” read the staff report. Buildings at 310, 320 and 330 Esplanade were destroyed by the city in 2017 after heavy winter storms damaged the area, and now the lots lie vacant, concrete foundations slowly falling off the cliff onto the beach below. The motion passed unanimously with work scheduled to be completed by Jan. 20, 2023. The city wants the work done before more rain causes further erosion and makes another collapse of the concrete structures more likely.
▸ Housing units on Oddstad campus: Plans to update the city’s Housing Element call for 1,892 housing units to be built in Pacifica over the next eight years with a significant portion dedicated to low- to moderate-income occupants. Seventy of those new housing units have been proposed to be built on the Oddstad plot. Oddstad Elementary School closed in 2004. Since then, its campus has served as a public field, within a stone’s throw of the better maintained Frontierland Park. Density of housing in the area would be “much higher” than what the community has become accustom to, said Planning Director Christian Murdock.
▸ Empty lots get extension on building permits: Seven townhouses are proposed for an empty lot by the Sanchez Adobe and several trees removed to make space for them. COVID-19 proved to be a major setback to the construction and the project stalled for several years. The commission granted the 18-month extension. Another empty plot of land across the street from the pier on Beach Boulevard was also given an extension, but is much further along in the process. The planned two-unit duplex is only lacking a few signatures before building can officially commence.
▸ Consideration of public feedback: The Planning Commission wants to give the public an opportunity to interact with local government in a more direct dialogue. More public polling was suggested by Godwin to get a sense of the community’s opinions. “A lot of people don’t know what the Planning Commission does,” said Dormurat, who mentioned a town hall-like event could be used to involve the public so they may better understand how the Planning Commission functions.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.