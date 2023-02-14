▸ Government body: Pacifica School Board
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Feb. 8, 2023
▸ Present: President Lynda Brocchini, Vice President Laverne Villalobos and members Nidhi Patel, Elizabeth Bredall and Kai Doggett.
▸ Pay raise negotiations: Nicole Sayers, president of the Pacifica chapter of the California School Employees Association said, “We are very pleased that CSEA was able to negotiate with the district a 7 percent increase last year.” She mentioned that teachers in Pacifica make less than those in other nearby cities, which is a consequence of the smaller tax base and limited industry.
▸ Educators recognized: Nicole Ortega of the CSEA celebrated Nicole Sayers, lead behavioralist and chapter president. A honorable mention was made for Patrick Sayers, Nicole’s husband, who helps support her and other members of the union. Frank Tse, the vice president of the union, was also noted for excellent service to the community. “We are very fortunate to have such strong and dedicated people leading our union … We appreciate you both more than words can express,” said Ortega.
▸ School safety plan: The development of the safety plan was divided into two different categories: The public plan and the private, tactical one developed with the help of police. The public plan dealt with preventative measures such as securing mental health professionals on campus alongside school resource officers. The private plan was passed in the closed school board meeting while the nontactical plan was unanimously approved during the public meeting.
▸Human resources update: Carla Chávez Torres presented the Human Resources Goals, which included promoting equitable practices and a diverse workforce. There are currently 120 certified teachers in the school district, with 18 positions left to be filled. Special education incentives are being offered to fill the many positions left open in that field. Incentives include a $ 5,000 stipend. Recruitment fairs include a presence at San Francisco State University.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
