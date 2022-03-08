The Pacifica City Council unanimously approved the temporary safe parking program, operations agreement with the Pacifica Resource Center, funding for the program and allowing participants to park on the street for more than 72 hours. The decision was made at the Feb 28 City Council meeting.
The safe parking program came out of a lawsuit filed in 2021 by the ACLU, the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County and Disability Rights Advocates challenging the city’s oversize vehicle ordinance and its vehicular habitation ordinance. As part of the court proceedings, the city repealed its vehicular habitation ordinance. City Council approved a settlement agreement approving a memorandum of understanding with the Pacifica Resource Center for development and implementation of a temporary safe parking program and identifying 13 parking spaces for the program.
Those spaces, approved in 2021, include four spaces on the west side of Oceana Boulevard, west of the city of Pacifica’s Public Works Department at 151 Milagra Ave. and three spaces on Lundy Way. The city will widen Lundy Way to accommodate those spaces. There is also one space on Milagra Drive, across the road from the city of Pacifica’s Public Works Department, one space on the west side of Francisco Boulevard near the North Coast County Water District facility at 2400 Francisco Blvd., two spaces on the west side of Bradford Way near the Sharp Park Golf Course and two spaces on San Pedro Avenue in the dirt row in front of Ace Hardware.
People who want to apply for a parking permit with the program will apply to the Pacifica Resource Center, which will make sure they meet program criteria. Those parking must abide by a code of conduct while they are seeking PRC services toward housing and will be required to sign a release of liability, said Leah Castella, assistant city attorney.
Applicants who meet all the criteria may be issued a regular permit for a single term of 29 days, with the potential to renew for an additional 29 days at a different parking space, said Castella. Applicants who do not meet all the criteria for the program may be issued a “provisional permit” for a single term of 29 days with no renewal period, said Castella.
PRC may issue up to six provisional permits, Castella said. PRC may issue short-term permits for oversized vehicles for parking for not more than 72 hours at the parking sites not assigned to regular or provisional permit holders, Castella said. Permits may be terminated if the vehicle no longer meets the requirement for the program or are disqualified, Castella said.
PRC will collect a fee of $29 for families with an income at 30 percent or below median income, $290 for families with income between 30 percent and 50 percent of the median income and $725 for families with income between 50 percent and 80 percent of the median income, Castella said.
Five of the spaces are located in the Coastal Zone and may be considered “development” as broadly defined in the Coastal Act and will require a coastal development permit, Castella said.
Some of PRC’s responsibilities, besides issuing the permits, will be the assignment of parking spaces, requiring adherence to code of conduct, written documentation provided to permit holders, assisting with the maintenance of parking spaces, co-hosting a mobile dumping station and periodic reporting to the city about the status of the program, Castella said.
The city’s funding obligations include the striping of the parking spaces, regular police patrol of the parking spaces, co-hosting a mobile dumping station at a cost of up to $30,000 per year and payments to PRC in installments of $120,000 each June through 2024 as well as the provisions of dumpsters or drop off service for garbage disposal, Castella said.
The operating agreement provides that the code of conduct for regular and provisional permit holders properly dispose of gray and black water, properly dispose of trash and recyclables, keep all personal property within the designated vehicle and not place any personal property around the exterior of the vehicle. There is to be no cooking outside the vehicle or lighting any fires, no storing of hazardous materials in and around the vehicle, no illegal drug use or sales, illegal activities or violence as well as other considerations, said Anita Rees, director of the PRC.
The parked vehicles must display a valid permit, Rees said. The permits would be exempt from the 72 hours parking allowed on city streets.
An important part of the program is the mobile dumping services in order to safely dispose of blackwater from their mobile homes, ensuring public health and environmental protection, Rees said. It is envisioned that this service would be coordinated between the city and PRC, funded by the city, staffed on-site by the PRC and would be operated by a licensed third-party contractor, Rees said.
City staff has evaluated potential locations on city property for the program to operate one day every two weeks and have determined that the most feasible location is 2212 Beach Blvd. currently used as a public works storage yard, Rees said. The site has sufficient ingress and egress capability for motorhomes, is visually protected and is off the street, Rees said. The program could be moved in the future. Based on quotes received by PRC, a program servicing an average of 13 motorhomes is estimated to cost $30,000, Rees said.
Peggy Jensen, San Mateo County assistant county manager, said the Board of Supervisors heard a proposal to commit $400,000 in ARPA funds to the Pacifica safe parking program and will consider an agreement with PRC at the March 22 board meeting.
Councilmember Mike O’Neill noted once the safe parking program is established, the city can start enforcing the 72-hour limit for oversized vehicles.
“Thank you for moving this forward. It’s been a long time coming. We want to make sure this is a success,” said Rees. “We want to help people move toward long term permanent housing. We want to meet them where they are.”
Speakers spoke both in favor and against the safe parking program.
“The permits will go to people in our community,” said Ellen Hage. “I fully support the permitting program.”
Timothy Cotter said he was opposed to the safe parking program.
“This is a lifestyle choice. I would appreciate another exploration of how to approach the housing problem. The RVs are right at my front door and nothing is being done,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck asked why there was no lot for the safe parking program. City Manager Kevin Woodhouse responded that the city has no city-owned suitable lots. The ones that exist were either too small or too heavily used.
Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer asked about the finances past year three. Woodhouse said the city, PRC and the county, either individually or together, will seek grant funding for the program as grant opportunities arise.
“This has been torturous for all involved,” said Beckmeyer. “We have had to work hard and invest funds for a program. There have been talks with housing advocates. We have a solution that is the right number given the provisions of the agreement.”
“I agree,” said Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus. “We worked hard. We studied all the places. Let it happen. Let’s try to help these 13 people to get into housing. This is for safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.