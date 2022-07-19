On Monday morning, people strolling along Sharp Park Beach had two whale-watching experiences to choose from: the white spumes of whales hundreds of yards in the distance or the decomposing body of a dead humpback that washed ashore over the weekend.
The 39-foot female humpback most likely died after a run-in with an orca, according to the necropsy report conducted by the California Academy of Sciences. Fully grown humpback whales typically range from 40 to 50 feet; this one — about half that size — is estimated to be a juvenile.
By Monday, the carcass, in an advanced stage of decomposition, was not for the faint of heart. Its tongue was missing, a sign of the orca attack. One Pacifica couple said they had seen the dead whale by the pier on Sunday. It had since drifted south and landed ashore.
Seven gray whales, two humpback whales and one Hubbs’ beaked whale have washed up this year in Northern California, according to Skylar Knight of the California Academy of Sciences. Experts caution that the number of whales that wash ashore is variable. More whales had landed ashore at this time last year.
While the whale at Sharp Park Beach is a humpback, gray whales have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event” since 2019, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In an average year, four or five gray whales are expected to wash up on Bay Area shores. In 2021 alone, 15 did, and often with signs of malnourishment and poor health.
NOAA is formally investigating the mass die-off of gray whales in partnership with organizations like the California Academy of Sciences and the Marine Mammal Center. Warming waters and melting Arctic ice cover may be leading to less nourishment during the whales’ summer feeding season, causing them to feed in the San Francisco Bay more frequently and making them vulnerable to ships and human impact.
Most whales sink to the bottom of the ocean upon death, an essential component of marine ecology. Knight adds that beached whales are also natural and rich food sources for scavenging land animals.
This whale, however, will be towed back to sea for its final resting place. Acting Pacifica Police Chief Bill Glasgo is working with a specialized company to approve the removal of the carcass from the beach. The process can take up to a week depending on surf and weather conditions.
