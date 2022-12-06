At the top of Sweeney Ridge in the hills above Pacifica, European explorers first viewed San Francisco Bay. West from the ridge, a trail stretches steeply downhill past Shelldance Gardens to the roadcut of Highway 1, and beyond that to Mori Point, where you can watch migrating whales and, on a clear day, glimpse the Farallon Islands 30 miles out to sea. That the public can visit these lands and walk the trails today is due in large part to the efforts of Michael Rothenberg, who helped bring the Golden Gate National Recreation Area to Pacifica and organized the efforts to preserve Sweeney Ridge and Mori Point. Rothenberg died on Nov. 21 at the age of 71.
Rothenberg co-founded Shelldance Gardens with his wife and partner, Nancy Davis. He was also a noted poet and writer, social activist, artist, conservationist, songwriter and publisher.
In 1976, Rothenberg and Davis moved from Florida, where they had met, to California and started a business selling air plants in San Francisco. In need of a cultivation space, Rothenberg found a set of rundown greenhouses on a hill in Pacifica that had been a renowned orchid-breeding nursery. They bought the greenhouses, renamed them Shelldance Gardens and began growing orchids and bromeliads, tropical flowers that grow in cool, misty regions of South and Central America.
Pacifica’s environment suited both the plants and the young couple.
Locally, the GGNRA had just been established in San Francisco and people were working to figure out what lands should be included and how it should be run. Rothenberg joined People for the GGNRA and, as part of the Steering Committee, advocated for expanding the park south into San Mateo County. Shelldance became a locus for this work.
At the time, plans to extend Highway 380 over the hill into Pacifica were running into local opposition. The highway was to land on the coast just below where Shelldance stood. The pending development lent urgency to the desire to preserve open land in San Mateo County.
Davis described Rothenberg’s leadership: “He was an eloquent speaker, good at editing and writing, and fearless about the ideas he felt were important.
“It was a battle,” she said, but in 1980, Sweeney Ridge was added to the GGNRA.
Later, Rothenberg turned his attention to Mori Point. The city of Pacifica had been eyeing Mori Point as its next new development site. In 1988, the city approved a plan to build a 275-room hotel and conference center and 60 new homes on the point. Rothenberg called Hal Bohner, an attorney who was active in environmental issues, and asked, “Do you want to work together to stop this?” They formed Pacificans for Mori Point and sued to stop the project, citing an inadequate Environmental Impact Report.
Their suit was successful and staved off development until the land was acquired and added to the GGNRA in 2000.
“All those lands would have been developed if not for the work of Michael and others,” said Davis.
Michael Rotherberg was born in Miami Beach, Fla. As he grew up, his family spent time in the Everglades, where he learned an appreciation for nature. He also had an appreciation for tropical plants.
“There were orchids everywhere, in people’s backyards dripping off the orange trees,” Davis said.
He developed an early interest in poetry, too, and studied English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In San Francisco, he quickly fell in with the community of Beat poets, including Phillip Whalen, Michael McClure and Joanne Kyger. Rothenberg wrote that Kyger “encouraged my involvement with ecology and activism on the Pacific coast. She supported the idea that community and how one lived in the world mattered. This all seemed right, bromeliads and activism and poetry.”
“He had insatiable curiosity and enthusiasm,” said Davis. “He didn’t stay in one little lane — he explored many facets of life. He was enthralled with all the little parts.”
They traveled to South America, sometimes with scientists from the California Academy of Sciences, searching for unusual bromeliads. They joined people from the Earth Island Institute to protect sea turtles. “We were all saving the planet,” said Davis.
Together, Rothenberg and Davis founded a small poetry publishing house, Big Bridge Press, and later a webzine of the same name, that published poets both prominent and unknown. (Big Bridge Press, in the expansive spirit of its founder, also published a couple of books about bromeliads.)
Rothenberg belied the stereotypes of writer as loner, and of scholar as isolated from the world. He made connections with people across his various interests.
“He was charismatic and gregarious, able to pick up the phone and make calls to anyone,” said Davis.
“He was a public person, a showman in some ways,” said Bohner. “He had the heart and soul of an artist. He was sensitive and creative. But he was also really adept at politics and business.”
Throughout his life, he organized people and worked with them to accomplish what he believed was important. Locally, he served on the Planning Commission and on the Board of Directors of Pacifica Land Trust. Internationally, he headed the International Consortium for Plant Conservation and the Conservation Committee of The Bromeliad Society.
Rothenberg and Bohner together founded Poets in Need after Rothenberg helped nurse poet Phillip Whalen at the end of his life. The organization gives grants to established poets hit by emergency needs such as fires or medical crises. Rothenberg rallied people for other social causes, too, starting 1,000 Poets for Global Change and organizing protests over the police shooting of Andy Lopez in Santa Rosa. “He was a humanitarian. He helped a lot of people,” said Bohner.
Rothenberg left Pacifica after he and Davis divorced. He married again, to poet
Terri Carrion, and eventually moved back to his home state of Florida, where he continued to write and organize. He served as Poet-in-Residence for Florida State University at Tallahassee. He died there on Nov. 21 after an extended fight with lung cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Carrion; uncle Paul Kane; longtime friends Hal Bohner and Nancy Davis; Emiliya Permiakova; the Dagovich, Kane, Rothenberg and Davis families; and Ziggy, his longtime dog companion (who was featured on a few book covers).
“Poets are the romantics,” said Davis. “They seed the heart. He was a romantic, but he also had the tenacity to push through bureaucracies.” When Davis looks out over Mori Point from Shelldance and sees open space, she’s reminded of their work. “He was always so proud of what we accomplished here.”
In honor of Arbor Day, student and community volunteers planted 30 trees in Pacifica over the course of last week. The main event happened on Saturday, when more than 60 volunteers planted 20 trees at Oceana High School.
There is a new holiday event coming to Pacifica in December and organizers hope it becomes tradition. The Holly Jollypalooza is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eureka Square shopping center on Sunday, Dec. 4.
According to a San Mateo County health bulletin, more than 16 million Californians, including many children, struggle with food insecurity. Help feed the hungry this holiday season by donating to a local organization that distributes food to the people who need it.
A decorated SWAT team member has filed a damning sex discrimination and hostile workplace lawsuit against the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The suit was filed in San Mateo County Superior Court on Nov. 9.
Updated: 10 a.m., Nov. 9: On Wednesday morning, Pacifica voters were awaiting the winners in two City Council races and the final results of a pair of meaningful ballot measures. The polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, after weeks of mail-in and in-person voting. The early results include mai…
Two seats on the Pacifica City Council and local representation on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors were among the important decisions being made by local voters as polls closed on Tuesday. The Nov. 8 midterm elections included local and state races that will shape the area’s govern…
(1) comment
Pacifica was and is blessed to have had Michael and Nancy come here, giving so much and doing so much good then and now. Condolences on his passing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.