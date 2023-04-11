Pacifica’s third-graders received a special spring surprise when members of the Rotary Club of Pacifica visited their schools to deliver a brand-new Macmillan Dictionary to each student. For the 15th year, Rotarians purchased and distributed over 325 dictionaries to all third-graders in the Pacifica School District schools including Linda Mar, Ortega, Ocean Shore, Sunset Ridge and Vallemar, along with Good Shepherd School and the Linda Mar Education Center. Twenty-eight dictionaries were also sent to the Philippines as part of a special project. All the children, along with teachers, school principals and parents were delighted with their new acquisitions.
Rotary President Colleen Wright chaired this year’s dictionary project with help from all club members who labeled the dictionaries and presented them to students. Each dictionary contains a Rotary book plate on which students sign their names and a plate presenting Rotary’s Four-Way test, the ethical standard by which Rotarians conduct their businesses, professions and community lives. The Four-Way Test asks each student: Of the things we say and do: 1) Is it the Truth? 2) Is it fair to all concerned? 3) Will it build goodwill and better friendships? and 4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
