If you are interested in a career in automotive technology, early childhood education, cosmetology, computer science, biotechnology or respiratory care, the Rotary Club of Pacifica might be able to help.
The Rotary Club is offering two $1,000 scholarships to 2021 high school seniors planning to enroll in a vocational program at either a private school or community college in fall 2021. Students must be current Pacifica residents, but can be attending high school out of Pacifica.
Application forms and details about the program are available on the Rotary Club website at www.pacificarotary.com. Completed applications must be submitted either online or by mail by May 1. For additional information or questions, contact Rotary vocational services chair Steve Talsky at (650) 355-5334.
Rotary promotes fellowship and performs service for the local and international communities. Rotary now meets via Zoom on Tuesdays. For more information check out www.pacificarotary.com or call President Vickie Flores at (408) 598-0234 to join on any Tuesday.
— from staff reports
