Dogs and their human companions gathered to celebrate the 2022 Dog Days of Pacifica Calendar with a fundraiser on Thursday at A Grape in the Fog in Pacifica. Canine companions of all shapes and sizes, from past calendars and the most recent calendar, were in attendance.
The project began with Rockaway Ricky, Christine Stahl’s companion and the late mascot of the Lommori Stahl team of RE/MAX Star Properties, whose inspiration created the annual dog-themed calendar. When Stahl learned Rockaway Ricky had terminal cancer, she decided to promote the calendar to help pets in need financially. A Rockaway Ricky Memorial Fund was created.
A quote in this year’s calendar is from Helen Keller: “What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
Through the help of Pacificans Care, donations to the Rockaway Ricky Memorial Fund provide much-needed help with emergency financial assistance supporting pets for Pacifica seniors, families in need and the unhoused. Funds are distributed by Pacificans Care to the Pacifica Senior Center and the Pacifica Resource Center. Donate to help feed a pet or pay the vet bill or end-of-life expenses at RockawayRicky.org.
To receive a 2022 Dog Days of Pacifica Calendar, contact Christine Stahl at (650) 868-0461 or email Christine@cdstahl.com or Jennifer Barnette at sprintwife46@sbcglobal.net. Through the end of the year, you can enter for a chance for your canine to be in the 2023 calendar for a donation of $25.
