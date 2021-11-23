Dogs brought their human companions to A Grape in the Fog

Dogs brought their human companions to A Grape in the Fog on Thursday to celebrate another year and the new 2022 Dog Days of Pacifica Calendar.

Photo courtesy Carol Camacho

Dogs and their human companions gathered to celebrate the 2022 Dog Days of Pacifica Calendar with a fundraiser on Thursday at A Grape in the Fog in Pacifica. Canine companions of all shapes and sizes, from past calendars and the most recent calendar, were in attendance.

The project began with Rockaway Ricky, Christine Stahl’s companion and the late mascot of the Lommori Stahl team of RE/MAX Star Properties, whose inspiration created the annual dog-themed calendar. When Stahl learned Rockaway Ricky had terminal cancer, she decided to promote the calendar to help pets in need financially. A Rockaway Ricky Memorial Fund was created.

A quote in this year’s calendar is from Helen Keller: “What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”

Through the help of Pacificans Care, donations to the Rockaway Ricky Memorial Fund provide much-needed help with emergency financial assistance supporting pets for Pacifica seniors, families in need and the unhoused. Funds are distributed by Pacificans Care to the Pacifica Senior Center and the Pacifica Resource Center. Donate to help feed a pet or pay the vet bill or end-of-life expenses at RockawayRicky.org.

To receive a 2022 Dog Days of Pacifica Calendar, contact Christine Stahl at (650) 868-0461 or email Christine@cdstahl.com or Jennifer Barnette at sprintwife46@sbcglobal.net. Through the end of the year, you can enter for a chance for your canine to be in the 2023 calendar for a donation of $25.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pillar Point Harbor to expand seafood sales

  • By August Howell
  • 0

San Mateo County Harbor Commissioners last week unanimously voted to allow the three wholesale companies to sell processed fish and seafood products from their leased spaces at the end of Johnson Pier at Pillar Point Harbor, south of the Devil’s Slide tunnels. 

+2
BRIEFS

BRIEFS

  • Updated
  • 0

Crash stops traffic on Highway 1

Record storm floods roads, takes out power
featured

Record storm floods roads, takes out power

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Heavy rain and persistent winds blew over the Bay Area over the weekend, prompting evacuations, flooding roads, and knocking out power for thousands of residents. 

Get ready for first 'atmospheric river' of season
featured

Get ready for first 'atmospheric river' of season

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Weather forecasters are predicting a wet and wild weekend on the San Mateo County coast. This after a significant rain event on Friday morning, when as much as .70 of an inch of rain fell on the coast in the span of an hour.

Major-injury crash snarls Highway 1 traffic
featured

Major-injury crash snarls Highway 1 traffic

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Traffic headed north and south along the coast has been at a standstill for much of Thursday morning. The reason: a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1, north of the Devil's Slide tunnels.

Ohlone to be honored before council meetings

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

On Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 11, the Pacifica City Council approved language to acknowledge the contributions of the Ramaytush Ohlone at every subsequent City Council meeting. 

Overpass to get major overhaul

Overpass to get major overhaul

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 1

Speakers at a recent Pacifica City Council meeting were in favor of improving the Manor Drive overcrossing but not the plan to study a potential new Milagra Drive on-ramp. 

Recommended for you