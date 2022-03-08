Over the past several decades, the northern coastline of Pacifica has seen progressive coastal bluff erosion. The combination of poorly cemented bluff sand and high energy waves cause episodic bluff erosion resulting in a loss of land, said Ryan Marquez, associate civil engineer.
In 2017, a large bluff retreat was documented within the city-owned property at the 400 block of Esplanade Avenue, just south of the Manor Drive and Esplanade Avenue intersection. The major bluff retreat formed a cove between the two areas that have rock protection and shortened the distance to the city’s roadway to 32 feet, Marquez said.
Staff formulated a two-phase plan to protect the road and infrastructure behind the cove, he said.
The first phase, which was completed in the summer of 2018, installed an emergency protective measure by constructing a rock revetment to armor the bluff, Marquez said. Meanwhile, planners got to work designing a permanent measure. Staff successfully submitted the first phase of that work through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s public assistance program, and then submitted a funding request for the second phase of work in 2017 to the state’s Office of Emergency Services’ hazard mitigation grant program, he said. The city received the funding to begin the preliminary work on the permanent repair work in 2020, Marquez said.
The project team of Moffatt & Nichol reviewed the physical settings of the site through surveying, assessed a variety of coastal engineering elements including sea level rise, performed a geotechnical condition assessment through borings and material analysis, and completed biological and cultural resource assessments, he said.
That assessment led to five alternatives. City Council chose the second with a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Mary Bier casting the “no” vote, at the Feb. 28 meeting.
That decision sets the stage for a rock revetment, similar to what is in place already, although with minor changes. Other options included removing the existing revetment and all infrastructure, a shotcrete wall or a reinforced rock revetment.
The rock revetment option will cost $1 million less than the next alternative, Marquez said. The cost will be significantly less than the study’s median estimate of $2.4 million, which was estimated as if there was no rock revetment to allow for a fair comparison with other alternatives, Marquez said.
The rock revetment matches what exists to the north and south of the project site, does not adversely affect public access but rather protects the construction access ramp that is used by the public and allows the upper portion of the bluff to retreat to a stable slope, Marquez said. While the rock revetment does take some beach space laterally, the beach space it occupies is located between two existing rock revetments and can only be accessed during low tides and consequently is not often used by the public, he said.
The project estimate was originally between $3 million to $6 million with the assumption a vertical wall was going to be needed, Marquez said. Should the project be approved by the California Coastal Commission, staff believes there could be significant savings. It is staff’s intention that improvements to recreational access will help offset any mitigations the Coastal Commission may seek to impose on the project.
The decision was not universally popular among those tuned into the meeting.
“The 2018 rock revetment is gone,” said Remi Tan. “How long will this last?”
“California Coastal Commission recommends moving trails inland. Invest in a more holistic form long term,” said Kimberly Williams, of Surfrider.
But Lisa Petersen, director of Public Works, said it was important to keep moving this forward.
“This is an emergency maintenance repair,” she said. “We need to keep moving this along. We do have grant funding.”
