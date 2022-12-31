Flooding on Highway 35

Pacifica Police closed northbound Highway 35 at Sharp Park Road for a time on Saturday due to flooding. Photo courtesy Pacifica Police

Updated: 2:28 p.m. Travel throughout the Coastside was treacherous on Saturday morning as bands of heavy rain flooded thoroughfares and toppled trees.

Pacifica Police reported that northbound lanes of Highway 35 at Sharp Park Road were closed due to flooding.

