The Pacifica City Council unanimously passed a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 showing a balance that depends on federal pandemic recovery funds to make ends meet.
The general fund shows a balance of $3,000 with revenue at $47.3 million, including $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, said Yulia Carter, assistant city manager at the June 27 meeting. The total general fund expenditures are $47.3 million, which includes $655,000 to the capital improvement projects budget, Carter said.
The CIP includes a $1.205 million allocation from the Roy Davies Trust Fund and is maximizing the uses of other existing fund balances in street construction, general capital, parking in lieu, park in lieu capital and wastewater capital funds, Carter said.
Employees will get 2 percent cost of living raises, except public safety employees who will get 4 percent, Carter wrote in an email to the Tribune.
The city received more than $10 million in grants including the American Rescue Plan Act funding, Carter said. There is $1.8 million in the disaster accounting fund.
The lion’s share of revenue is expected to come from property tax, $15 million in all. The city also expects to collect $5 million in vehicle license fees, business license fees at $516,000, cannabis tax at $626,000, sales tax at $4 million, transient occupancy tax at $2 million, utility users tax at $1 million, $1 million from other taxes, and intergovernmental transfer at $6 million. In addition, the budget shows $66,000 in miscellaneous revenues, $6.9 million in charges for services, and another $2 million in transfers.
General fund expenditures include $30.9 million for salaries and benefits, materials and supplies for $3.5 million, contract services at $4.9 million and transfers out at $655,000.
Salaries and benefits increased by $200,000 in the next fiscal year. They include the recent labor negotiation increases and retirement rates. The accrued liability is $5.1 million for safety and miscellaneous employees, an increase of $500,000.
Professional services obligations increased by 2 percent to account for the regular cost of living increase. The category shows $933,789 due to an estimated increase in legal services.
Programs funded under ARPA include a two-year records clerk position in the Police Department.
The departments in the city administration are city manager’s office, finance and administration and human resources, and the expenditures for it run $38,408,812. Goals for administration include replacing an aging wireless system to expand coverage and access.
The Police Department is $10 million of the general fund budget. The fiscal year goals include identifying sources for grant funding to assist with traffic and alcoholic beverage control-related issues.
The North County Fire Authority is at $7 million of the general fund budget. The goal is to continue to provide community support and outreach designed to prevent fire, injuries and accidents.
The Planning Department accounts for $3,180,869 of the general fund budget. The goal is to complete certification of the Local Coastal Land Use Plan with the California Coastal Commission.
Public Works is $358,500 of the general fund budget. The goal includes completing the pavement resurfacing and ADA ramp projects.
Parks, Beaches and Recreation will cost residents and users $4,389,282 and is reflected in the general fund budget. Goals include work with Sea Valor to place lifesaving buoys on the beach. Senior services has a goal to bring back the Night Out On the Town Dinner for homebound Meals on Wheels clients.
There is a sewer enterprise fund with a balance of $1 million.
“The budget book is big,” said Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer. “It’s what each department does and the description of the funds, capital improvements and paying for projects and the fee structure. This should go in the library.”
The 2021-22 budget had a general fund budget of $40,860,858 which shows revenues of $13,968,964 in property taxes, $10,450,342 from departments and programs, $5,439,306 in other taxes, $4,320,512 in ARPA funds, and $2,559,413 in sales tax, $1,750,421 in transient occupancy tax and $88,000 in ERAF. In the 2021-22 budget expenditures were set at $42,243,604, which included ARPA funded projects and the Civic Center project.
The Police Department made up $10,520,943 of the budget, the Fire Department $7,048,713, Planning and Building $3,878,106, transfers out $5,098,670, Parks, Beaches and Recreation $4,865,558 and Public Works, $4,645,227.
The city plans to replenish legal reserves with an infusion of $5.1 million.
Other funds in the budget besides the general fund have a total of $55 million. The Roy Davies Trust fund was used to fund the Civic Center park, playground equipment improvements, signage improvement and Edgemar Park upgrades.
The capital budget has eight new projects and one unfunded one and includes the Esplanade Infrastructure Protection project and the Anza pump station.
Pacifica ranks 18th in revenues per capita among 20 cities in San Mateo County. Only East Palo Alto and Daly City have less money per capita.
