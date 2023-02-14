Sunset Piano.

Musicians, dancers, poets and others gathered on the bluffs of Half Moon Bay over the weekend to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a movement known as “Sunset Piano.”

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

In another life, Mauro Ffortissimo might have been the captain of an old-world sailing ship, steering a crew under blue skies and stormy seas to a dreamland destination on a foreign shore. But over the weekend, he brought back “Sunset Piano” to the bluffs of Half Moon Bay, leading a motley cadre of musicians, poets and dancers through two days of oceanside performances in front of reveling crowds that ebbed and flowed as the hours advanced steadily toward sunset.

The sunshine flickered, the temperature swayed, and at times gusts of cold wind barged in unannounced. The show sailed on.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis. 

Recommended for you