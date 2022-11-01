Pacifica residents got a glimpse of the city’s housing future, and a chance to influence it, at a public workshop last week.
The city is in the process of writing the Housing Element of its new General Plan. This sets the direction for housing that could be built in Pacifica over the next eight or more years. The process is shaped in part by California's Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which projects the need for new housing statewide and portions those numbers out to regions as their expected contribution. Cities must show in their general plans how and where such housing could be built.
Around 50 people gathered for a presentation by city planning staff at Cabrillo Elementary School on Oct. 25. City Planning Director Christian Murdock introduced the topic for the workshop: reviewing and commenting on the strategies the city has identified for meeting the RNHA housing obligations — in particular, for producing affordable housing.
In his presentation, Murdock summarized community input from previous meetings. Residents wanted a more walkable city and were concerned about the impact of new housing on traffic and parking. They wanted to preserve Pacifica’s small-town feel, coastal environment and open space, including hillsides. They were interested in increasing the vibrancy of the community via arts and activities. Finally, they wanted a diverse community, with housing for all incomes and ages. This input was considered in developing the strategies, said Murdock.
The state RNHA requirement exceeds that of the last eight-year cycle by a factor of four, increasing expected new housing units from 413 to 1,892. That’s because California as a whole has fallen behind demand in producing housing for its residents. Finding places for this much housing will take us “out of our comfort zone,” warned Murdock. Finding space for low- and moderate-income housing is particularly difficult.
The state lays out parameters for sites that would be financially feasible for developers of affordable projects to ensure that identified sites might actually become housing. The sites need to be between half an acre and 10 acres. The target density for this housing is 30 dwelling units, or DUs, per acre.
Considering both the community values and the state requirements, city planning staff has identified six strategies for addressing Pacific’s RNHA needs. Murdock gave examples of each.
2040 General Plan sites: Murdock gave Park Mall shopping center on Terra Nova Boulevard as an example of this site strategy. Empty space on that 5.7-acre site, he said, could potentially hold 46 dwelling units. Such sites around the city could, in the planners’ estimate, satisfy 22 percent of the housing need.
Accessory dwelling units, while popular with participants, are subject to limitations and could cover only 8.5 percent of the need.
Shopping centers and other commercial sites, including Linda Mar, Fairmont and Sea Bowl, have potentially developable underutilized spaces that could yield another 13 percent.
Public property sites, for example, school property and the city’s corporation yard, could fill 25 percent.
Caltrans opportunity sites are properties owned by Caltrans and potentially available for development. The example given was a strip on Skyline Boulevard just north of Sharp Park Road. This could cover 6.4 percent of the need.
Coastal zone sites lie mostly west of Highway 1 and are subject to Pacifica’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan. One example is the site on San Pedro Avenue behind the Pedro Point shopping center. Such sites would need to be rezoned to be developable, but could cover 11 percent of the need.
Together, the collection of sites identified by the staff meets 86 percent of the state RNHA requirement, leaving a gap of 265 units. In addition, the city would like a buffer of 284 to 586 units to cover loss of sites through the planning process.
After the presentation, participants met in small groups to discuss the identified strategies. Around the room, groups dove into the task.
Overall, the tone was collaborative, with little of the rancor that often accompanies discussions about housing and community change, although there was concern about losing local control of building decisions.
People seemed to accept the challenge of finding new housing in the city.
“I really would like to buy a place here someday,” said one young participant. People were also happy to see that the proposed strategies prioritized infill development, building out sites that have existing structures rather than moving into hillsides or other open spaces. “It feels like the city worked hard on preserving open space,” said a participant.
People tossed out suggestions of other potential sites: churches, space near the archery range and behind Sanchez Art Center, various private properties. While suggesting such sites, people were aware that they depended on owner cooperation. “Don’t the property owners have something to say about it?” asked one.
Several participants asked about the quarry property and why it wasn’t on the table for discussion. Murdock explained that the quarry fell outside the state-defined site size for affordable housing, being more than 10 acres. That doesn’t mean it’s off the table as a building site – just that it can’t be counted as a way to produce affordable housing.
The table groups endorsed most of the city’s proposed strategies, although there was push back about building in the coastal zone areas.
“With the public properties, that shouldn’t reduce recreational facilities at the schools,” cautioned one person. “We need to balance school needs with housing needs. With all these new people, we’ll need more schools.”
People were willing to entertain even higher densities in some locations if it could reduce pressure on open space and provide more housing opportunities. People felt that they didn’t have a good sense of the proposed densities, however. “Thirty DU per acre? What's that really look like?” asked one.
Some participants were already dreaming about a future Pacifica, envisioning Linda Mar shopping center transformed into a mixed-use development in the mold of San Jose’s Santana Row, or imagining the north-end freeway covered over to connect the east and west sides into a single walkable neighborhood.
A parallel meeting occurred at the other end of town, at Sunset Ridge Elementary School, earlier this week to give as many people as possible a chance to participate. Results of that meeting were not available at press time.
The next step in the process will be for city staff to consider the input, work on other parts of the Housing Element and produce a draft plan for public review in early 2023. After that, it will be subject to state review and approval.
