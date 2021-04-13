Pet Food Express, with a store in Pacifica, announced last week a campaign to help cat shelters reduce their kitten population when they are most likely to be needing homes.
Buffy Martin Tarbox, communications manager for Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA, said PHS rescues about 200 cats every month. There’s an increase in the kitten population several times a year, not just in the spring.
“Spring is a good time to bring awareness for shelters around the world,” she said.
The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA are among 84 local shelters and rescue organizations to which Pet Food Express donates. Every spring, more feral cats give birth. Store personnel at all 63 stores are ready to help customers find a kitten to adopt or foster at one of the shelters. Kittens fostered do better, but understaffed shelters cannot always provide that care. Donations go to litter, food and toys at the rescue operations and shelters.
Sometimes cats give birth at PHS. The Humane Society provides a nursery to give motherless kittens the extensive amount of care they need; most need foster care. Right now, 49 kittens are ready for adoption at the San Mateo County shelter. The person adopting may bring the kitten back for spaying or neutering.
“We are the only shelter in the Bay Area to do adoptions,” Tarbox said. “People wanted to adopt animals while they were sheltering in place. They bring so much joy to people.”
PHS expects to be fully open by late spring after the COVID-19 restrictions, but established procedures now to restrict the number of people there at any one time. Cats and dogs can no longer be sold in pet stores, but fish, reptiles and birds can, adding to the usual menagerie of cats and dogs at PHS. The shelter currently has dogs, cats, birds, a snake, a duck, Japanese quail, a gecko and a bearded dragon, Tarbox said.
“We had a pig we adopted out. You never know what will come in,” she said.
Some Pacificans volunteer with feral cat organizations and PHS/SPCA to feed and trap them, then have them spayed or neutered and microchipped through PHS.
“People can rent cat traps from us. Feral cat trappers have become owners. It’s easier if they are microchipped. We have people who bring in stray cats that aren’t feral. We adopt those,” Tarbox said.
She thanked Pet Food Express for keeping its focus on community service.
“We really appreciate the donations of food and other items the store has provided us. The partnership has saved the lives of many animals,” she said.
Michael Levy, CEO and co-founder of Pet Food Express, said, as a child growing up in New York City, he often brought home stray cats that his mom in turn made him return to a shelter.
“It goes back to my roots. I started rescuing cats (at) 9 years old. There are so many pets that need homes,” he said.
Before COVID-19, Levy said he often traveled to see the employees at the stores, but he hasn’t hit the road in a year.
“The last 12 months have been incredibly challenging. We had to navigate the roadblocks. We had launched same-day delivery at the beginning of 2020. That was good because so many customers were not allowed to go out,” he said.
Pet Food Express sponsors an annual Bay Area pet adoption event involving 275 nonprofit rescue operations. Mike Murray, director of community outreach for Pet Food Express, said the company has a warehouse program to provide food for feral cat groups.
The current campaign for kittens will last until May 2, and donations are progressing toward the $300,000 goal.
“I think we can get there,” Murray said.
For more information about how to adopt or foster a kitten, go to phs-spca.org.
